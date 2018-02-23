Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Killing America With Kindness: Leftist campaign to have feelings accepted as facts is the humanitarian hoax of multiple realities

The Humanitarian Hoax of Multiple Realities



The Humanitarian Hoax is a deliberate and deceitful tactic of presenting a destructive policy as altruistic. The humanitarian huckster presents himself as a compassionate advocate when in fact he is the disguised enemy. The ideological strivings of our Founding Fathers were rooted in freedom, liberty, limited government, and the separation of church and state. They sought to create a more perfect union - a society of individuals cooperating by mutual consent. Psychiatrist Lyle Rossiter’s stunning book The Liberal Mind: The Psychological Causes of Political Madness details America’s extraordinary achievement of ordered liberty, how its infrastructure complements the nature of man, and how the collectivist liberal narrative is pathologically antithetical to ordered liberty.

The ideological moorings of ordered liberty require consensus on what is real. This is no small thing. Language is based on consensus of what is real. Laws are based on consensus of what is real. Without agreement on what is real there is no societal order only chaos. Senator Patrick Moynihan famously said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts.” Well said. Opinions are based in the subjective reality of feelings, facts are based in the objective reality of actuality. Feelings are not facts. This is worth repeating - objective reality is defined by facts and subjective reality is defined by feelings. The Leftist Culture War on America is attacking the ideological strivings and ideological moorings of ordered liberty by attacking its most basic requirement - consensus on what is real. The left-wing liberal attack strategy seeks to replace factual objective reality with subjective multiple realities based on feelings. This is how it works. Tom, a 30-year-old, 6’2”, white male FEELS like a 50-year-old, 5’ tall Asian woman named Tuyen. Shall society accept Tom’s self-identification as Tuyen? Existing laws in society are based on a consensus of what is real. Conservatives insist that Tom is a 30-year-old, 6’2” white male no matter how Tom feels. The Left demands that society accept Tom as the 50-year-old, 5’ Asian woman Tuyen - Tom is Tuyen because Tom FEELS he is Tuyen. The Left is demanding that Tom’s feelings be accepted as fact. What if Tom self-identifies as George Soros? Would ubra-leftist George Soros accept Tom’s self-identification and allow Tom to live as the actual George Soros? I think not. What is instantly apparent is that the leftist demand for society to accept self-identification as fact has serious limitations and convenient self-serving exclusions. The hypocrisy of the self-serving exclusions is obvious. If Tom can be Tuyen in a ladies bathroom why can’t Tom be George Soros at the bank?

Leftist campaign to have feelings accepted as facts is the humanitarian hoax of multiple realities If self-identifying is not universally applicable why is the Left so insistent that it become normative? If you want to know the motive look at the result. The goal of the Leftist campaign to have feelings accepted as facts is the humanitarian hoax of multiple realities designed to disrupt our ordered liberty. If the left can shatter the reality based foundation of language and laws then it has succeeded in shattering our ordered liberty and the morality that supports it. The laws that govern Western society by mutual consent are a reflection of reality based consensus on what is right and what is wrong. In America it is both illegal and morally wrong to impersonate another person. That is because in our ordered society each individual owns his selfness and the rights to his own property. Our Founding Fathers dreamed a society consistent with Lyle Rossiter’s notion of the bipolar (two extremes) nature of man - his individualism and his mutuality. Unless the man is living on a desert island by himself his survival requires mutual consent for living with others on the island. So it is in modern society. Harmonious living requires individualism and mutual consent. The most basic requirement for both is ownership of oneself and one’s property. Collectivism denies ownership of oneself and one’s property and is, therefore, inconsistent with the nature of man’s individualism and mutual consent. Collectivism awards all ownership to the state. The collectivism being sold to America by humanitarian hucksters avoids this inconvenient truth. Instead, it disingenuously promises egalitarian social justice and income equality but without individualism and mutual consent there are only masters and slaves. The secret that lies beneath every humanitarian hoax is that the elites always take care of the elites. This is how it works. Imagine the Leftist collective dream as reality. Does anyone actually think that families Soros, Gates, Zuckerberg, Schmidt, Rockefeller, Kennedy, Clinton, Pelosi, Obama, Bezos et al plan to live an egalitarian life?? History has taught us that Leftist promises of social justice and income equality through collectivism is a humanitarian hoax. Cuba and Venezuela are cautionary tales. The people are conned into surrendering their individual freedoms to the “revolution” whose leaders soon become the ruling elite and exploit them like slaves!

Continued below... There is no egalitarianism in collectivism. The elite always take care of the elite There is no egalitarianism in collectivism. The elite always take care of the elite. Historically the world’s populations were divided into rulers and the ruled until our Founding Fathers sought to create a more perfect union of individualism and mutual consent. It was an extraordinary experiment in individual freedom that produced a thriving middle class, upward mobility, and the freest most powerful nation on earth. The Leftist globalist elite selling collectivism are freedom’s enemy. The Leftist campaign to destroy Western consensus on what is real is a deliberate strategy to collapse the language and laws of our ordered liberty and produce chaos. Why? Chaos provides the lawlessness necessary to federalize the police and socialize the country. Socialism with its complete government control is necessary to internationalize America into a global community ruled by - you guessed it - the globalist elite! The globalist dream of one-world government cannot come true without first destroying America’s consensus on what is real. Elitist English aristocrat Lord Bertrand Russell stated unapologetically in his 1952 classic The Impact of Science on Society that:

“Education should aim at destroying free will so that pupils thus schooled, will be incapable throughout the rest of their lives of thinking or acting otherwise than as their schoolmasters would have wished. . . . Influences of the home are obstructive; and in order to condition students, verses set to music and repeatedly intoned are very effective. . . . It is for a future scientist to make these maxims precise and to discover exactly how much it costs per head to make children believe that snow is black. When the technique has been perfected, every government that has been in charge of education for more than one generation will be able to control its subjects securely without the need of armies or policemen.” The first step in the sinister effort to make people believe that snow is black is the acceptance of multiple realities - the acceptance as reality that Tom is really Tuyen. There are multiple opinions, multiple experiences, multiple perspectives that can be debated in a free society. But without an accurate reference to test reality there is only madness, chaos, and disorder. America is split between those still insisting upon a standard of objective reality and those demanding subjective reality. Freedom and ordered liberty require the infrastructure of objective reality. If the Leftist humanitarian hoax of multiple realities is successful in America we will be reduced to a feudal society of masters and slaves. The globalist elite dreams of a New World Order can only become a reality if America surrenders its commitment to objective reality. To remain free we must insist that Tom is still a 30-year-old, 6’2”, white male no matter how Tom feels.

Linda Goudsmit is a devoted wife to husband Rob and they are the parents of four children and the grandparents of four. She and Rob owned and operated a girls clothing store in Michigan for 40 years and retired a few years ago to the beaches of sunny Florida. A graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor (B.A. in English literature), Linda has a lifelong commitment to learning and is an avid reader and observer of life. She is the author of Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus? as well as a children’s series in development, Mimi’s STRATEGY. It is with pride and humility that she is sharing her thoughts, observations, and philosophy of behavior in the many articles she has written that are featured on this website.

See Linda’s Pundicity page and website. Contact Linda at [email protected]