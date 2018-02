The Leftist shadow state

Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

“Little by little we have seen Deep State operatives removed from the federal government by the Trump administration, but there is much left to be done.”

The American Left, their subordinate Democrat Party, and their media outlets, the mainstream media, have been wholly functioning in the tradition of Pravda and Communist Party centralized decision-making for several years now. And the defeat of the Democrats in holding onto the White House by the election of Donald Trump to the White House has now revealed the extent to which the Democrats have gone to try and abolish a multi-party system and replace it with a government wholly run by one Party.

The strategy of Democrats has long been to attack their Republican opponents as an evil that needs to be expunged from government. Their over-the-top rhetoric is always to portray the Republicans as people whose sole purpose is to make life difficult for all Americans - haters of children, the elderly, the poor - you name it. But something new was consolidated under the Obama administration - shadow government, also called the Deep State. The self-appointed leader of that shadow government is Barack Obama, who has made himself the Bizarro President, if you will. Like Bizarro Superman, he can’t help but speak the exact opposite of his counterpart. Whenever President Trump makes a policy speech, Obama follows after with an articulation of his own upside-down policies. Since the Democrats anti-Constitutional agenda is to render all political opposition powerless, they have to present themselves as seeking bi-partisanship, defined as adhering to the Democrat agenda. Anything that doesn’t line up with the Democrat agenda is then described as ultra-far-right-conservative-extremism. A recent Leftist meme showed Jesus chasing Trump the Moneychanger out of the Temple - Bizarro politics at work, no doubt. Since those whom Democrats oppose are propaganda characterizations rather than the actual person or organization the Democrats say they are opposing, we have to take the above-mentioned Jesus meme for what it is - a mischaracterization. Several assumptions have to be made to accept the statement being made by the meme, the primary one being that voting for Hillary Clinton was the equivalent of putting Jesus in the White House. But Jesus never opposed anyone by the standard Democrat method of getting people to believe a false characterization of their opponent.

Likewise, Jesus never defended an adulterer who took advantage of a young woman. Jesus never used a so-called charitable organization for personal gain. Jesus never hid boxes of documents or destroyed incriminating data to cover up criminal behavior. As to the Deep State, Jesus never politically weaponized the federal government to attack and weaken the political opposition. From IRS discrimination of conservative organizations to Attorney General Eric Holder’s selective enforcement of the law to spying on a free press when they didn’t follow the Left’s party line to enforcing top down social engineering policies that redefined how a person’s sex is determined, the Democrat Obama administration repeatedly violated the letter and the sprit of the Constitution. And Jesus never tried to stealthily impose a one-party government on his fellow citizens by embedding Party faithful into the federal government who would work to sabotage the efforts of an opposition party in power. Little by little we have seen Deep State operatives removed from the federal government by the Trump administration, but there is much left to be done. Dear Jesus, help us to figuratively wield the whip and remove the Deep State from our federal government.

Rolf Yungclas is a recently retired newspaper editor from southwest Kansas who has been speaking out on the issues of the day in newspapers and online for over 15 years

