The misogynist president

Moreover, it’s easy to see that the media talking heads are suffering from psychosis. Psychosis is an abnormal mental condition that results in difficulties telling what is real and what is not. It’s evident that they are clearly suffering from Trump-phobia. Phobia means a lasting and unreasonable fear of a specific object or situation that poses no actual danger. The entire Marxist media is full of psychotic imbeciles - just like the Democrat party is.



In addition, media hacks throw demeaning epithets at the president without knowing what the abusive and insulting words actually mean. While the fake news spews out erroneous misinformation, such as Trump has surrounded himself with mostly white males, and there’s no Latinos in his cabinet, Trump quietly selects the best qualified person for the job regardless of sex, race or ethnic identity. If Trump is a misogynist, and misogynists hate women, then how did women like Nikki Haley, Elaine Chow, Kirstjen Neilsen, Heather Wilson, and Sarah Sanders, to name just a few, end up in high level positions in the Trump administration?



Trump’s list of female appointees, other than the ones mentioned above include Kellyanne Conway, Linda McMahon, Betsy DeVos, Jovita Carranza, Neomi Rao, Kelly Sadler, Mercedes Schlapp, Ivanka Trump, Hope Hicks, Jessica Ditto, and Dina Powell. Dina Powell was replaced by Nadia Schadlow - another woman. I didn’t count Omarosa.



According to The Hill, there’s more women in high level positions in the Trump administration than any administration before it. Why did he appoint more women to high level government positions than any president before him, if he’s a misogynist? Obviously, the media is ignorant of the meaning of the word misogyny, or they are just lying as usual.



As for minorities, Jovita Carranza is a first-generation Mexican American immigrant, and Neomi Rao is of Indian descent. Seema Verma and Mercedes Schlapp are also minorities. Mercedes maiden name was Viana. She is of Cuban descent.



The point is this: Nobody can believe anything the media says because they are full of hate and rage to the point of insanity. They are a few French fries short of a happy meal and as trustworthy as a room full of crooks. Never believe anything the Trump-phobic media says, or you will be fooled. The media still hasn’t learned that, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all the people all the time.” - Abraham Lincoln