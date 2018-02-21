Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Ben Shapiro once tweeted “Justin Trudeau is what would happen if the song ‘Imagine’ took human form and then ate a Tide Pod.”

Trudeau: People who are cynical about institutions are ‘lazy’



By now everyone in the English-speaking world knows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending a week in India. As has been the case lately, Trudeau is being mocked around the world. Accompanying him on his tax-payer funded junket are his wife, this three children, six cabinet ministers and a slew of others.



Despite statements to the contrary, Trudeau is being snubbed by the government of India. When he and his entourage landed in Delhi, they were greeted by a junior minister of agriculture. The minister was all dressed up for the occasion, wearing what appears to be blue jeans and a windbreaker.

The message is clear at the airport : India sent minister of state for agriculture to invite Trudeau . That’s like a parl sec in Canada ! Don’t think anyone so junior ever been sent to ANY foreign leader! Wow. That’s how bad Canada -India relations are now . pic.twitter.com/kIOQILcRNk — Vijay Sappani (@VJsapps) February 17, 2018

Trudeau and Sikh extremists Other world leaders visiting India such as Barack Obama and Benjamin Netanyahu were greeted at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Like many Canadians, Modi and his government are not impressed by Canada’s PM. This stems from accusations that some Sikh ministers in Canada’s cabinet are sympathetic to Sikh separatists who want to create a separate state of Khalistan. The Indian government is also critical of Trudeau not cracking down on Sikh separatists living in Canada. These separatists often use violence in an attempt to get their independent state and the bombing of Air India Flight 182 in 1985 that originated in Canada was carried out by Sikh extemists. Trudeau of course denied his government is sympathetic to Sikh terrorism. But Modi was proved right to be concerned after it was discovered Jaspal Atwal was invited to a state dinner. Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of an Indian cabinet minister on Vancouver Island in 1986. The Sikh extremist was later “uninvited” but not before posing for a picture with the PM’s princess wife Sophie. (680 News, Feb. 21, 2018)



As a result of his apparent fondness for Sikh extremists the boy wonder had very little by way of official contact while in India. So he did what he does best; posed for selfies with his family in front of the Taj Mahal and other places. It seemed the family changed their traditional Indian dress every couple of hours or so. It sure looks like he and his family are having a great time on the beleaguered Canadian taxpayers’ dime.



One of the accomplishments Trudeau bragged about was a billion dollar trade deal (as we all know, these trade deals are negotiated ahead of time). Well it turned out our Little Potato was wrong. Companies in Canada agreed to invest $750 million in India while Indian businesses will invest $250 million in Canada. For those who, unlike the prime minister have basic mathematical skills, there will be a net amount of $500 million leaving Canada that could have been invested here. Posing for pictures in native costumes is not the only thing Trudeau likes. He also relishes talking to students, no doubt because he used to be a part-time teacher and feels he is doing something useful. Trudeau gave a speech to some students in India this week.

Justin lovingly refers to ISIS fighters as “returning foreign travellers.” A video of his talk was broadcast on the Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC). The last question Trudeau was asked was what he is most afraid of in the world. The PM’s answer was:

“Cynicism. When people start thinking less of their institutions of our society. People start thinking the worst of their neighbours, of their fellow citizens, of people around the world, I mean it’s easy to be cynical. It’s lazy to be cynical. It’s harder to be hopeful. It’s harder, you know, to strive for the best. It falls into earnestness or being uncool. You know it’s cool to be cynical…”

Trudeau goes on to say being cool is to be detached. He describes voting as “uncool” and “uncynical,” the latter according to spellcheck is not a word. Everyone who does not see the world, their institutions, their neighbours and everyone in the world as being good, is simply trying to be cool and cynical. These people are lazy. People should have hope instead of cynicism.



This certainly fits into Trudeau’s worldview. Seeing everyone in the world and all institutions as good accounts for Trudeau’s inability to see any difference between Italian, Greek and Portuguese immigrants and those who come to Canada after fighting for ISIS in the Middle East. Justin lovingly refers to the latter as “returning foreign travellers.”



What Trudeau absolutely fails to realize is that as prime minister of Canada, he has caused much of this cynicism and it is well deserved. Since first becoming prime minister in late 2015 Trudeau has been nothing but divisive, especially towards old stock Canadians. Anyone who opposes illegal immigration and the lack of border enforcement is a racist. Despite holding to the mantra that radical Islamic terrorism has nothing to do with Islam, anyone who says bad things about the head-choppers is Islamophobic. He has accused Canadians who operate small businesses of being tax cheats. He has utter contempt for the people he governs except for his favoured groups such as Islamic and Sikh terrorists.

Continued below... Trudeau is simpleminded Trudeau gives billions of dollars to foreign countries while telling Canadian veterans the government does not have any more money to give them. He is embarrassment to what was once a great country with his “funny” socks and his nonsensical remarks such as we have to re-examine basic concepts like time and space and budgets balance themselves. He is doing very little during his current trip to India other than dressing up in various Indian outfits that are undoubtedly expensive and will be billed to the taxpayers. It is so bad many in India, who only occasionally wear such clothing, are laughing at him.



Trudeau, who criticizes people for not seeing the good in others, refused to condemn his principal secretary who tweeted anyone who did not like his boss’s “joke” about saying peoplekind instead of mankind is a “Nazi.”



Trudeau is simpleminded enough that he will never be able to realize much of the cynicism in Canada can be put down to him. Those in Canada who are cynical about their institutions, who are worried their neighbours might pose a threat and who think the rest of the world should not be able to simply walk into Canada and be treated like legal citizens are not lazy. They see Trudeau’s behaviour and policies for what they are. Trudeau is right to fear cynicism; it is likely to cost him the next election.



Ben Shapiro once tweeted “Justin Trudeau is what would happen if the song ‘Imagine’ took human form and then ate a Tide Pod.” Other than the fact we don’t say “human,” we say “hupeople,”Shapiro’s characterization of the prime minister is spot on. Trudeau’s Q and A before Indian students proves it.



I wish to thank my friend Melanie Greenham, administrator of the Facebook page The Trudeau Follies, for telling me about Trudeau’s interview being broadcast on CPAC. I was really excited to find out I know one of the nine people who actually watch CPAC.



Justin Trudeau holds forum with students in India WARNING: Watching the entire video may be hazardous to your mental health. The relevant question and answer begins at the 45:24 minute mark.







Continued below... Related: Trudeau compares ISIS fighters to Greek, Italian, Portuguese immigrants This was bad. Even for him. On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held one of his town hall meetings. The PM is currently crisscrossing the country in an attempt to bolster his sinking popularity. While many things coming out of the mouth of the most unqualified prime minister in history are bad, this comment was particularly disgusting. Justin Trudeau: Maybe he is just really, really stupid Most Canadians who do not spend their evenings drinking the Liberal Party Kool Aid do not like the way Justin Trudeau is running the country. They realize as leaders and politicians go, he is not the sharpest knife in the drawer. But it is possible even these people are actually overestimating his intelligence. As far as his mental abilities are concerned, he is probably a lot worse than most of us think he is. In a Toronto Sun column, Lorne Gunter wrote everything Trudeau does is done because he is “naïve.” The major problem with the columnist’s thinking is he is being too kind to the selfie-taking Sock Boy. As far as naiveté goes, Trudeau is looking at it in the rear view mirror. The reality is he is simply not bright enough to hold any job requiring more intelligence than his work experience before entering politics required; part time drama teacher, snowboard instructor and bouncer.

Arthur Weinreb is an author, columnist and Associate Editor of Canada Free Press. Arthur’s latest book, Ford Nation: Why hundreds of thousands of Torontonians supported their conservative crack-smoking mayor is available at Amazon. Racism and the Death of Trayvon Martin is also available at Smashwords. His work has appeared on Newsmax.com, Drudge Report, Foxnews.com.

Older articles (2007) by Arthur Weinreb