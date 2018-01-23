Trudeau’s Summer Jobs Ideology Test Will Damage Students and Children



The Canada Summer Jobs program provides over $200 million per year to fund some 70,000 students with seasonal employment. Just before Christmas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau changed the requirements for funding which now demands that applicants and employers sign a document to attest that they support “women’s reproductive rights, and the rights of gender-diverse and transgender Canadians.”

Dr. Charles McVety, President of Canada Christian College and School of Graduate Theological Studies and the Evangelical Association, says “I am very concerned about the children who will be hurt by Trudeau’s ideological test as their favourite camp worker will be rejected for not swearing to support abortion. It is sad to think of the thousands of Christian students will lose their summer jobs for not attesting to multiple genders, jobs they depend upon to pay for fall tuition. All so the Prime Minister can flex his muscles to force young people to bow to his decrees.”

McVety goes on to say “Christian leaders from across the country representing several million Canadians are asking Prime Minister Trudeau to withdraw his attack on Christians and come to the table to discuss how to best support students with freedom and equality while recognizing that bible believing Christians will be able to swear support abortion or multiple genders. This Christians Need Not Apply approach will not be tolerated under section 15 of the Charter or by the court of public opinion”.