Trump signs bill cutting taxes, ending Obamacare individual mandate

So these folks have been so fantastic that I had to call them up — and plenty of others, believe me. Republicans in the House and Republicans in the Senate have been incredible. So this is what we get. We had it, it was set to go. As soon as I get back from Christmas, where we’ll be working in Florida — I’ll be working very hard during that Christmas because we have many things we’re talking about, including North Korea, including a lot of things happening in the Middle East, as you know.

We’ve made tremendous strides — obviously in Syria, with ISIS. We’ve taken back virtually all of the caliphate, all of the land. Same thing in Iraq. And we’re making tremendous strides — it’s sort of the unwritten story right now. But since my speech on Afghanistan, we’re making tremendous progress, tremendous strides. We’ve opened it up and it’s a whole different world in Afghanistan, I can tell you that.

So I’ll be working very hard over the holidays. Again, I want to wish you a very merry Christmas. I have some beautiful pens over here. And because all of these folks are either continuing to work down the road or getting ready to leave — and I’m sure they’ll be working very hard also — I think I’m probably going to hand some of them to the press. The media — would any of the media like any of — oh, look at these camera guys. But I think we’ll do that. So we have them.

Many of you have worked very hard. Many of you have worked very, very fairly, and we really appreciate that. So here you go folks. You want the box with it, or not? Huh?

Q Mr. President, can you talk a little bit about how much you’ll travel to sell this tax bill?

THE PRESIDENT: I don’t think I’m going to have to travel too much to sell it. I think it’s selling itself. It’s becoming very popular, but I think it will really — you’ll see something on February 1st, when they open up the paycheck. That’s when you’re going to start to see it. Because by signing it now, it kicks in for this year.

Remember, if we didn’t make a certain date, it wouldn’t kick in until next year; meaning, the following year — ’19. And I wasn’t happy with that. So we worked very, very hard to make sure it was this year. Even language originally said the corporate would kick in ’19, but we didn’t do that. We have it kicking in now, but we had to sign.

So I don’t think we’re going to have to do much selling. I think the corporations that are giving billions and billions of dollars away to their workers — and many more are coming — I think that’s really what’s selling this maybe better than anybody could, including myself. But I think come February, when they open their checks and they see, “Wow, what happened? I have a lot more money in here” — I think that’s really going to be something very special.

So have a great holiday, folks. Some of you folks take — I, in particular, like the boom holders. They were so nice to me the other day, right? (Laughter.) And the cameramen — and the cameramen.

Q Mr. President, as you mentioned, no Democrats have supported this tax cut legislation. Will they regret it?

THE PRESIDENT: I think the Democrats will really regret — the Democrats already regret it. You know, they have their typical thing — “It’s for the rich.” They know that’s not true. And they’ve been called out on it by the media, actually. But the Democrats very much regret it. They wanted to be a part of it; it just doesn’t work out. But I really do believe — and I said on social media today — I really do believe we’re going to have a lot of bipartisan work done, and maybe we start with infrastructure, because I really believe infrastructure can be bipartisan.

We’ve spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, not to mention all of the lives and all of the heartache, and it’s so sad. Seven trillion dollars. It’s time for us to rebuild our country. Thank you very much, everybody.

Q Do you wish you would’ve started with infrastructure at the beginning of this year? Would that have sort of set the tone differently for people working together?

THE PRESIDENT: Infrastructure is the easiest of all. We’re very well on our way. We’ve essentially repealed Obamacare. You know, the individual mandate is a very big factor in this bill, frankly. A lot of people don’t talk about it because the tax code is so important. But infrastructure is by far the easiest. People want it — Republicans and Democrats. We’re going to have tremendous Democrat support on infrastructure, as you know.

I could have started with infrastructure. I actually wanted to save the easy one for the one down the road. So we’ll be having that done pretty quickly. Thank you all very much.

Q Did you learn anything in this process that you think will help you in 2018?

THE PRESIDENT: You know, one thing I really learned is, I learned, and got to know and became very friendly with, the people in the House, the people in the Senate — both Republicans and Democrats. When I came, I didn’t know too many. I was very politically active but I didn’t know too many. I think the fact that I’ve become with friends with so many of the names that I just read off, and so many of the senators, so many of the congressmen and women, I think that’s a huge factor. I can call anybody now. I know every one of them very well. And I understand the legislation very well.

So, you know, it’s been a process. It’s been a great process. Really beautiful. But I do believe that the fact that I have gotten to know so many of these people — and many of these people, I have to say — not saying all, but I’m saying many of these people are great people that truly love this country. So I think that helps. And I think you’ll see that in this legislation.

Q Any regrets?

THE PRESIDENT: No.

Thank you very much. Thank you all.