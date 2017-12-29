Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

God versus Lucifer – an ongoing battle of truly biblical proportions. Have you chosen your side yet? Will you be one of the clueless, indoctrinated sheeple, or an awakened and aware freedom-loving revolutionary?

Turning Off Fakestream Media and Tuning In The Revolution



The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is. They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well - nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!—Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States 12/24/17 Now for the first time in human history—certainly since the invention of the printing press—we have a chance to bypass this chokehold of propaganda that seems to run civilizations into the ground with depressing regularity.—Stephan Molyneux Do you not think an Angel rides in the Whirlwind and directs this Storm?—John Page to Thomas Jefferson, 1776

If you believe in the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, free speech, higher wages, less taxes, and America, then you are a Trumpian revolutionary my friend, like it or not, believe it or not. Why are we revolutionaries? Because when We the People stand in opposition to the status quo, the elites, the Establishment, the globalists, then by our very existence we are revolutionaries. When I say the “establishment"I mean the entrenched global hegemony of bankers, lawyers, politicians, bureaucrats, academics, media pundits, and various and sundry aiders and abettors (i.e. useful idiots). It is a corrupt and corrupting nest of power-hungry social-engineering wonks and narcissistic Machiavellian plutocrats. They are intent on turning We the People into dispensable, interchangeable cogs within the Machine of State. If you resist being a nameless cog in their machinery then you are a de facto revolutionary. There never was a “vast right-wing conspiracy.“The right has always been too fractured and independent-minded to form such a thing. The group-think herd mentality of the Left, however, is made to order for such a vast conspiracy. The Left controls our educational (indoctrination) system from kindergarten through grad school. They control our entertainment venues—movies, television, sports, you name it, and they control more leftist NGOs than I can count. And they of course control our “news”(propaganda) media, from the wire services to television’s talking heads. Fox News is the lone exception to the liberal bias in television “news”—an outlier of conservative viewpoints. The rest of television “news"is unremittingly leftist and anti-Trump, the only differences between the channels being one of degree—Left, or Far Left.

They push “fake news"24/7. They are blatantly and unremittingly anti-Trump, which is to say that they are anti-We the People, for we are the ones who elected our “messenger.” They are anti-capitalism, anti-free speech, and anti-American. That is not hyperbole, as anyone who has been paying attention to what passes for American culture these days knows all too well. Because you are drawn to this website then it is safe to assume that these facts are already known to you, so I won’t belabor the point. If you are a patriotic revolutionary then the question becomes where to turn for real news, for honest reporting. What follows is by no means an exhaustive list, but simply some of my favorite “go-to"sources. I check them at least once a day, often multiple times. I probably check in with “Fox News“and “Breitbart“more than any of the other news websites—in addition, I seem to have experienced a Vulcan mind-meld with “The Gateway Pundit,“as our viewpoints are so simpatico. I also check out “The Daily Caller,“and I have the Apple app “Trump Feed”(“Trump White House Consolidated News”). I love keeping up to date with the latest tweets, emails, FB posts, whatever, from President Trump, VP Pence, and their aides. Also, I’ve been keeping an eye on “InfoWars“over the years, and IMO it continues to keep getting better (i.e. more trustworthy, inclusive, and relevant). The long and the short of it is that if a TV channel or website seems to me to be in any way “Anti-Trump”(which, ipso facto means anti-We the People) then I pay it no mind. I only tune in and pay attention to revolutionary news these days. We are in the midst of the 2nd American Revolution, and as far as I am concerned President Donald J. Trump has the Divine Hand of Providence upon him, and is the most important political figure in American history since the Founding Fathers.

Continued below... A war is coming—you can almost feel it in the air. We should all pray that it will be non-violent and work hard to keep it that way. But we should also have our ideological troops ready and prepared for that imminent battle for the hearts and minds. It’s going to be pivotal.—Roger L. Simon “Why the Remaining NeverTrumpers Should Apologize Now” I agree with the above quote by Mr. Simon, except that I would say that we are already engaged in a war of far reaching, even cosmic, significance. Nihilism and chaos versus logic and law—the confined and constricted limits of egoic narcissism versus the infinite expansion, freedom, and clear light of spiritual truth. God versus Lucifer—an ongoing battle of truly biblical proportions. Have you chosen your side yet? Will you be one of the clueless, indoctrinated sheeple, or an awakened and aware freedom-loving revolutionary?

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.