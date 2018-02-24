US Embassy in Jerusalem Will Open in May

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - President Donald Trump announced today that the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will open in May 2018 to coincide with the 70th anniversary of when David Ben Gurion announced the establishment of the Jewish state and Israel took its place among the nations on May 14, 1948. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signed off on the security plan yesterday for moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned for mid-May.

Several possible sites are being considered. The most likely plan involves a phased approach to opening the embassy in Jerusalem’s Arnona neighborhood at an existing U.S. facility that handles consular affairs like passports and visas. The U.S. could initially retrofit a small suite of offices in that facility to accommodate U.S. Ambassador David Friedman and one or two top aides such as his chief of staff. The rest of the embassy staff would remain in Tel Aviv until the Arnona facility is expanded to accommodate more personnel.

President Donald Trump announced in December that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, and promised to begin the process of relocating the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. He has held to his promise despite facing a backlash from the Palestinian Authority and its supporters. Trump said, “I promised to look at the world’s challenges with fresh eyes. We cannot solve our problems by making the same failed assumptions and repeating the same failed strategies of the past.”



“I commend President Trump for this historic move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “The timing could not be more perfect to open the U.S. Embassy at the 70th anniversary of the founding of the modern state of Israel. President Trump is the only president who has kept his word. The relationship between Israel and America is the best ever and that is due to President Trump’s leadership,” said Staver.



Liberty Counsel produced a 13-part original TV series aired on TBN called Why Israel Matters. This series can be viewed on the TBN website or here.