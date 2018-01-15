Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

VA Bureaucrat Ralph Tillman Will Spend Eight Years in Federal Prison



Fellow Veterans and Friends of Veterans:



For nearly ten years, the Old Veterans Guard has been protesting the rampant crime and cronyism at the Los Angeles VA, the most corrupt VA in the nation.



While this David vs Goliath battle against the second-largest bureaucracy in federal government often-times seemed unattainable, at long last Justice is being served on behalf of U.S. Military Veterans, particularly our war-injured homeless Veterans.

VA bureaucrat Ralph Tillman, himself a Veteran, took more than a quarter-million-dollars in bribes and hush money as his partner-in-crime, Richard Scott, defrauded the VA out of more than $11 million while Los Angeles remained our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans. Tillman also lied to federal agents investigating this case.



At his January 31st arraignment, Ralph Tillman agreed to plead guilty and will receive a statutory eight-year sentence in federal prison.



He deserves a life sentence!



Words alone cannot express our gratitude to FBI Special Agent Michael Torbic and his thorough and intensive investigation into this case that brought about long-awaited Justice.



We are trusting that he will continue to investigate into the other fraudulent real estate deals on VA property, which had the blessings of some very powerful, albeit corrupt, politicians.



Here is the Department of Justice’s recent press release: Former Veterans Affairs Official Agrees to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges after Taking Bribes for Years from Parking Lot Operator Over the past decade, the OVG has been blowing the whistle and filing complaints against Ralph Tillman, including a 6500 word expose` in 2010, and the first two words in it are Ralph Tillman. (”NationalDisgrace (PDF)” attached)

And over recent years, instead of VA officials listening to our valid complaints, they retaliated against us by sending VA police to our Sunday Rallies outside the VA to harass, intimidate and falsely arrest us for “displaying a placard” when we were proudly displaying the American Flag in honor of all the men and women who have defended Old Glory on behalf of We the People. A total of 23 falsified “placard” arrest citations were adjudicated dismissed, acquitted / not-guilty in federal court. For the record, the VA has no regulations against displaying the American Flag on VA property, only foreign flags.



Moreover, the VA police handcuffed me and confiscated my cameras while photographing their misconduct outside the VA on a public walkway plaza. There were three arrest citations on these photography charges and they were also adjudicated dismissed, acquitted / not-guilty in federal court, but the VA has appealed two of the three.



Meanwhile, the out-of-control crime continues inside the VA and Los Angeles remains our nation’s capital for homeless Veterans.



Did I mention this is the most corrupt VA in the nation?



Make no mistake, Ralph Tillman is a traitor of the worst kind; a Veteran aiding and abetting in defrauding war-injured Veterans out of housing and healthcare on property deeded exclusively in their behalf.



How many war-injured and impoverished Veterans died homeless and hungry or took their own lives while Ralph Tillman and his partner-in-crime, Richard Scott, illegally lined their bank accounts and lived the good life?



In sum, Ralph Tillman’s traitorous misconduct against our U.S. Military Veterans makes Benedict Arnold look like an American Patriot.



God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution!

Rosebrock is a U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam War-era, HQ USARHAW, Schofield Barracks. He is Director of the Veterans Revolution and the Old Veterans Guard.