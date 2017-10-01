Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

They have shown us that they should not be trusted in any position of power.

Why are they still in positions of power?



A phony dossier manufactured by Trump hating British intelligence operative Christopher Steele with help from unnamed Russians, and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign, was taken to James Comey by John “sneaky-Pete ” McCain and a State Department official, most likely John Kerry, in order to smear the reputation of Donald Trump and subvert the election.



Ironically, the same phony dossier was used by the Obama administration’s Justice Department and FBI to obtain secret FISA warrants to spy on Donald Trump’s campaign. The phony dossier was also used as grounds to open a relentless and never-ending investigation into Trump-Russian collusion. It should be obvious to anyone with common sense that the primary goal of the investigation is take down the Trump administration.



I doubt Russians were involved in meddling in our election, but if they were, the Russian connection and the meddling crumb trail leads back to Hillary and the Obama administration. For example, the Uranium One deal, that turned over a large portion of America’s uranium to Russia, was approved by the Obama administration. According to The Hill, Russian nuclear officials then routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. The problem I have with the Russian narrative is that the only verifiable Russian connection that can be found is the Obama-Clinton connection. The special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, chosen by Rosenstein to investigate the Trump-Russia collusion fallacy, was the head of the FBI at the time the Uranium One deal was approved. Mueller approved the Uranium One deal even though the FBI had evidence that Russian nuclear officials were involved in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering, and the FBI was officially conducting an investigation into ‘the matter’ at the time Mueller approved the Uranium One deal.



On top of that, Rosenstein and Mueller tried to conceal the FBI investigation of Russian nuclear officials from Congress, and the illegally obtained FISA warrant has Rosenstein’s finger prints all over it. Rep. Louie Gohmert revealed Rosenstein’s involvement in the cover-up on Fox News: “One of the things that was most shocking was that a guy named Rosenstein, if that name sounds familiar, since he appointed Mueller (to lead Special Counsel on Trump), he was the guy that actually helped sign documents that got the whole thing, the original cover-up done by sealing documents back early in the Obama administration so that Hillary could go through and make mega-millions. The blockbuster line now here is that he (Mueller) and Rosenstein had to be involved in him being the Special Counsel now because now we know he needed to cover up the fact that him and Rosenstein covered up the first investigation!”

Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special prosecutor, and Mueller filled his team up with Trump hating Democrat hacks In a nutshell, Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special prosecutor, and Mueller filled his team up with Trump hating Democrat hacks. The investigation was rigged to get Trump from the beginning. It had nothing to do with investigating Russian meddling and everything to do with taking the Trump administration down even if evidence, like the phony dossier, had to be manufactured, and witnesses charged with phony crimes to coerce them into giving false testimony against President Trump. I smell rats as in Democ-Rats. Moreover, the whole investigation is nothing more than a sham, run by the same people who colluded with Russian officials in the Uranium deal, and they are still trying to conceal their involvement in facilitating the Uranium deal, and their involvement in the subsequent cover-up. That’s the real collusion! There’s enough evidence available to warrant appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Rosenstein, Mueller, Lynch, Comey, McCabe, Clinton and Obama.



Finally, based on the evidence at hand, I wouldn’t trust Mueller, his team of biased political hacks, or Rosenstein. They lost their credibility when they tried to subvert the congressional investigation into Russian meddling, and they lost their integrity by attempting to cover-up the FBI’s and the Justice Department’s abuse of power in obtaining an illicit FISA warrant to spy on a political opponent. Their actions should be troubling to all Americans because they haven’t been held accountable. They are still in positions of power, even though, they have shown us that they should not be trusted in any position of power. So why are they still in power? I rest my case!

<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.

Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching

world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially

textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the

wealth of information hidden in them.<em>