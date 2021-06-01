Written In Memory of the U.S. Military personnel buried across the world, on land and in seas, who gave their lives in defense of America and her Constitution.

Like Nazis Democrat Pols politicize higher education

Nelson Mandela’s statement above was accurate. But incomplete. Yes, education is a powerful weapon “to change the world” – but that change can be for better or for worse. The outcome depends on the content, and the intent, of the education. The National Socialist German Workers’ Party (AKA: Nazis) taught Germans that the Jews were collectively responsible for the lethal “stab-in-back” that brought Germany defeat in World War I. From 1933-1945, the German higher education academe supported that meme as it (gleichschaltung) acted in sync with Third Reich policy.

Today’s Democrat Party supports the assertion that America was founded by, and is sustained by, white supremacists Today’s Democrat Party supports the assertion that America was founded by, and is sustained by, white supremacists who built the law and legal institutions in America to further their own economic and political interests, to the detriment of people-of-color. The current case for that claim is made in the Critical Race Theory (CRT). It originated with, and is promoted by, progressive Democrats, many of whom are professors in America’s higher education academe. Yesterday’s German Jews are today’s American white supremacists. Most German Professors Supported the Nazis Law professors were among the earliest of the professorial class to submit to Nazi rule. “They provided a philosophical cloak for the Nazis’ arbitrary acts and crimes, which would otherwise have been clearly recognizable as unlawful. There was virtually no outrage perpetrated by the Nazis which was not praised during the regime as ‘supremely just’ and defended after the war by the same scholars…as ‘justifiable’ or even ‘advisable’ from a legal point of view.” (Hitler’s Justice, Hugo Muller, 1991, p.68.) As of 7 April 1933, Jewish law professors were “driven from their universities in humiliating circumstances” as the Association of German Institutions of Higher Education welcomed the Third Reich as a “fulfillment of their longings and confirmation of their undying and heartfelt hopes.” (Muller, p. 69.) After 1933, the universities had a choice to make: “subservience to the state or mole-like burrowing beneath the groves of Academe”. (A Social History of the Third Reich, Richard Grunberger, 1971, p. 386.)

Many professors and students chose subservience Even before Hitler took power, in 1927 77% of Prussian students demanded that an anti-Jewish statement be included in university self-government charters. In 1931, 68% of undergraduates supported the Nazi Student Organization. Then, before the 1933 election where the Nazi Party prevailed, 300 prominent professors publicly endorsed Hitler. In 1944, the Rockefeller Research Fund Committee of the London School of Economics and Political Science published an investigation entitled Higher Education In Nazi Germany or Education For World-Conquest by Professor A. Wolf (Methuen & Co. LTD. London). These numbers illustrate the depth of the purge: Of the 5,382 professors in office in 1933, only 2,532 remained in 1936. In 1944, Wolf wrote that “Science and learning in German universities and technical colleges has been nazified.” (p.68.) Something Wolf wrote in 1944 has particular relevance today: “It is not altogether unknown even in countries outside Germany that some professors of history are more interested in shaping the future than in describing the past.” (p. 78.) In May 1933, on campuses throughout Germany, the ceremonial burning of defamed books began “in the presence of suitably capped and gowned academic senates”. (Grunberger, p. 390.) Fires were lit by student members of the National Socialist Student’s Association. (Resistance or Collaboration? The Turmoil of Universities in Nazi Germany, Robert R. MacGregor, Rice University paper, 2003, p.16.) The book-burning started shortly after passage of the Law for the Restoration of the Civil Service in April 1933. It called for the firing of Jews and left-wing party [communist and socialist] professors representing about 15% of the German university faculty. (MacGregor, p. 4.) Resistance from the small White Rose group, resulting in the execution of three of its student members at the University of Munich, was an exception. One member of the group who survived wrote the following statement years later: “The government—or rather, the party—controlled everything: the news media, arms, police, the armed forces, the judiciary system, communications, travel, all levels of education from kindergarten to universities, all cultural and religious institutions. Political indoctrination started at a very early age, and continued by means of the Hitler Youth with the ultimate goal of complete mind control. Children were exhorted in school to denounce even their own parents for derogatory remarks about Hitler or Nazi ideology.” (Memories of the White Rose, George J. Wittenstein, 1979.)

Many American Professors support the Critical Race Theory Perhaps ‘many’ should read ‘most’. Conservative professors are very rare on American college campuses. “Profs donating to Democratic candidates outnumbered those giving to Republicans by 95 to 1 ratio. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a ratio of nearly 9 to 1 among college professors, according to new statistics published by Brooklyn College Associate Professor of Business Management Mitchell Langbert and Heterodox Academy Director of Research Sean Stevens.” (source) The growth history of the progressive professoriate class in America began about 1880, as chronicled here on this website, when American college graduates traveled across the Atlantic Ocean to enter the leading universities in Europe. Those schools were mostly in Germany. John Dewey is widely heralded as the initiator of the American public educational reform of grades K-12. Dewey never studied in Germany. But he was mentored by the American scholar, George Sylvester Morris, who did study in Germany under Hermann Ulrici and Friedrich Adolf Trendelenburg. The most recent meme being pushed by the U.S. Academe to collectively demonize white people has been around for at least four decades. The Critical Race Theory (CRT). For readers unfamiliar with the CRT, here is how the editors of the Encyclopaedia Britannica define it: “Critical race theory (CRT), intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”





CRT is a construct designed to guilt-shame a younger generation of Americans The fault line in CRT is easy to spot: By collectively condemning all white people as biased against all non-whites, the CRT established itself as inherently, and thoroughly, racist. CRT is a construct designed to guilt-shame a younger generation of Americans into accepting responsibility for any and all inequalities of the outcomes of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness among non-whites. It is part and parcel of the campaign to replace E pluribus unum with E pluribus chao. Out of many not one, but chaos.



