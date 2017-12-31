Latest News on Iranian Revolt

Iran cuts social media access as unrest turns deadly

Tehran (AFP) - Iran cut access to social media on Sunday in a bid to head off further protests after days of unrest that saw two people killed and dozens arrested.

The interior minister warned protesters will “pay the price” as footage on social media showed thousands marching across the country overnight in the biggest test for the Islamic republic since mass demonstrations in 2009.—More…

Trump: Iranians ‘finally getting wise’ on their money ‘squandered on terrorism’

President Trump said Sunday the United States is keeping an eye out for human rights violations during the deadly Iranian protests, which have entered their fourth day.

At least two people reportedly have died so far, and Iranian officials have warned anti-government protesters will “pay the price.”—More…