Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The Enemies Within: Pro-Islamist, Communists Democrats

A Lesson Still Not Learned?



It’s been a while since I’ve written anything in the way of commentary. We reached a point back in 2016 where you were either with us or against us, and nothing anyone could say was going to change that. Since then, I’ve been watching and listening, and, I hope, learning. I supported Trump from the time it became clear that he actually intended to run. The Republican politicos running were mostly self-serving professional hack politicians, RINOs in the worst sense of the appellation. Senators Cruz and Paul were the exception, but clearly, neither was going to appeal to enough voters to win, and the fact is, they were much more needed in the Senate than in the White House. Trump, the quintessential pragmatist, an ordinary American in many ways, one who had made the American Dream happen for himself, had an appeal that no politician in decades had. He reminds me of the characters played so brilliantly by Rodney Dangerfield in his movies, the successful, nouveau riche developer who doesn’t give a hoohah what the establishment elitists think of him. As with so many other Americans that the political elite and the leftist media sneeringly look down their noses at, I picked him as the winner, and stayed the course.

The Enemies Within So, here we are, with nearly a year of Republicans controlling the Presidency, the House, and the Senate. And what is the most obvious lesson that we should have learned from what has been accomplished – and NOT accomplished – by what should have been a slam dunk return to America run according to the Constitution? It’s one that a lot of us have tried, with little success, to get across for years: Without solid conservative constitutionalist majorities in the House, and particularly in the Senate, the President, no matter how good and well intentioned, will be limited in what he can accomplish. Fortunately, a lot of folks are becoming very aware that the “mainstream” media are anything but mainstream. It’s become obvious that “fake news”, aka, leftist lies and propaganda aimed at undermining our legally and duly elected president and his supporters in the Congress, is being churned out daily by the TV networks and supposed newspapers like the New York Time and the Washington Post. It’s also become obvious that the media and the Democrat Party are partners in crime, engaged in a toxic symbiotic relationship designed to undermine the Constitution and subvert the election process, resulting in a permanent far left majority that will impose a totalitarian, collectivist police state on our once free republic. Anyone who doubts this need only look at the two criminal, pro-Islamist communists that the party had as their candidates in the last election, and the racist, pro-Islamist communist that they managed to fraudulently get elected to the Presidency not once, but twice before this. I strongly recommend that everyone watch a documentary entitled “The Enemies Within”, available on Amazon Prime, that details the direct connections of some 100 elected Democrats – 80 in the House and 20 in the Senate, including Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine – to proven communist and Islamist organizations and individuals. This is a real eye-opener. Sadly, far too many Republicans lied about being conservative supporters of constitutional government in past elections, and we have seen how willingly they betrayed those who voted them into their positions of power and privilege. Most of the good that has been accomplished in the past year has been the result of executive actions by President Trump.

The RINO Establishment The RINO Establishment, led by Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, have undermined his agenda at every turn. ObamaCare should have been totally repealed, funding for the wall should have been allocated, illegal immigration should have been severely dealt with and those guilty of it deported. Amnesty for the criminal invaders should not even be a remote possibility. McConnell and Ryan have colluded with the lock-step, disloyal Democrats to make sure none of these things happened, and the media lied and lied and lied to make sure that the truth was hidden from the American public. The media have been pulling out all the stops to convince us that voting for Republicans in the next election will be futile, that the Democrats will achieve a massive victory. Again, all based on phony “issues”, personal attacks, and total lies and distortion of facts. The only thing massive that the Democrats are capable of achieving is, as in all the past elections since the mid-1990s, massive voter fraud. What We, the People need to grasp, and never let go of, is the knowledge that a president is only as strong as the senators and congressmen that We, the People elect to get OUR agenda done. We have almost a year to accomplish this. Let’s git ‘er done!

The son of a German immigrant, I am an archaeologist by profession, with a BA from Metropolitan State College of Denver, and an MA from Leicester University, in England. Over the years, I have lived and worked all over the country, and traveled in Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. I sincerely believe in the old saying, “America, love it or leave it.”