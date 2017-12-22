Abbas: We Palestinians are so mad at Trump over Jerusalem, we won’t accept any U.S.-proposed peace p

Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Alternate headline: Terrorists who have never stopped making unprovoked attacks on Israel plan to continue making unprovoked attacks on Israel, and won’t listen to the country that tells them not to, which they’ve never listened to anyway. But that would be kind of a long headline. One of the dopiest media narratives that followed President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was that it would “inflame” the Middle East and bring about violence. That’s like saying it will make the ocean wet. Mahmoud Abbas has had more than enough opportunities to agree to peace deals that would secure a home and political rights for the Palestinians, and like Yasser Arafat before him, he has rejected every single one because they all require him to recognize Israel’s right to exist.

If you’re really interested in securing peace and prosperity for your people, that hardly seems like an unreasonable condition. But the Palestinians will never accept it under any circumstances, no matter how much their own people continue to suffer from the conflict that goes on endlessly as a result. Trump’s decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem was made in recognition of the fact that appeasing the Palestinians was accomplishing nothing. So now Abbas has decided to pretend his continued commitment to the status quo is suddenly Trump’s fault: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas insisted Friday that he would not accept any US plans for Mideast peace because of President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In a Christmas letter to Christians, Abbas cited the White House’s “biased” support of Israel and its settlement policy. The American plan “is not going to be based on the two-state solution on the 1967 border, nor is it going to be based on international law or UN resolutions,” he wrote, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. Abbas’ letter was sent as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris a day after the UN General Assembly voted 128-9 in favor of a resolution denouncing Trump’s decision. Sources close to Abbas told Haaretz that his letter was written in wake of Trump’s decision on Jerusalem, which the Palestinian leader described as an “insult to millions of people worldwide, and also to the city of Bethlehem.” “This time every year, the souls of billions of people turn to Bethlehem to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the messenger of love, peace and justice,” Abbas wrote.

Jesus Christ is indeed the messenger of all those things. He is also the messenger of repentance from sin, and someone should tell Mahmoud Abbas firing rockets into Israel and sending in suicide bombers to blow up Jesus’s descendants is a sin. By the way, there’s a reason neither the U.S. nor the Israelis recognize the 1967 border. The 1967 border was only altered as a result of the Six-Day War in which Egypt, Jordan and Syria attacked Israel and got their clocks cleaned, resulting in Israel claiming new territory it holds to this day as a strategic hedge against further attacks. The countries that launched this attack got upset that Israel wouldn’t give back the land, and the “global community” has been condemning Israel ever since for not only keeping the land but for allowing Jewish settlements to be built on it. Lesson: Don’t want to lose your land? Don’t start a war you can’t win. Bad things might happen to you. But even that could probably be negotiated away if the Palestinians would simply recognize Israel’s right to exist. They won’t do that because there is no item higher on their agenda than the complete and permanent destruction of Israel. So when Abbas claims it’s Donald Trump’s fault he won’t consider U.S.-proposed peace plans, he’s doing what he usually does. He’s lying, and largely getting away with it because the media and the “global community” hate Trump and won’t call Abbas out for his lies. Besides, he’s doing us a favor. Trying to broker negotiations between these parties is a waste of time because the Palestinians have proven time and time again that they’re not serious about peace, so America’s efforts always end in disappointment that lead us right back to the same old place. At least in this case Abbas has warned us in advance that he won’t consider our proposals, so we’ll know better than to waste our time offering them. By the way, two more Palestinians were killed today in clashes with Israeli forces, because Mahmoud Abbas and his masters insist on keeping this conflict alive. Why does anyone think this man is worth anything as a leader of his people? All he does is keep them impoverished, unless he gets them killed.

