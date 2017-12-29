Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Classified communications, too.

Abedin sent government system passwords to her Yahoo email account, which was then hacked



In case you were busy with the holidays and missed the news, Hillary’s top aide, Huma Abedin, had a bad weekend. On Friday, The State Department released 2,800 work-related emails that had been stored on Anthony Weiner’s now-infamous laptop. Among the correspondence were at least 5 messages that contained classified material. That’s troubling, but it’s also probably the good news.

The worse news is that she also exposed passwords to federal computer systems by forwarding them to her Yahoo email account. That account - like every Yahoo account - was repeatedly hacked by foreign powers. First, here’s the low-down on the emails, as reported Friday by the Politico: Five of the messages from Abedin were marked classified, like numerous other emails that were sent or received by Clinton or her aides then deemed classified by the State Department in the process of preparing them for public release in response to Freedom of Information Act requests and lawsuits. Friday’s batch of emails is connected to a lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch, a conservative group that is seeking access to work messages Abedin sent from a personal email account. Describing the release, a State Department spokesperson said the department “carefully reviews the content of records requested through FOIA to determine whether any information is sensitive or classified. Today’s production will have documents with classified information that has been redacted,” the spokesperson said. The emails that were deemed classified deal with talks between the Palestinian militant movement Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization; a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; and conversations with the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister.

As I said above, that’s bad. It once again confirms claims, made by Hillary’s detractors, about how carelessly she and her people handled classified material. It also raises fresh questions about James Comey’s baffling decisions back in 2016. As for the federal passwords, that story was first reported yesterday by The Daily Caller. Apparently, Abedin forwarded government system login information to her extremely-insecure Yahoo email account. That account, like every Yahoo account, was exposed in an unknown number of cyber-attacks made by foreign powers between 2013 and 2016. From the Daily Caller: Huma Abedin forwarded sensitive State Department emails, including passwords to government systems, to her personal Yahoo email account before every single Yahoo account was hacked, a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of emails released as part of a lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch shows. Abedin, the top aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, used her insecure personal email provider to conduct sensitive work. This guarantees that an account with high-level correspondence in Clinton’s State Department was impacted by one or more of a series of breaches — at least one of which was perpetrated by a “state-sponsored actor.” If you’re wondering which “state” sponsored that “actor,” you need look no further than the Democrats’ favorite boogeyman, Russia. In fact, the intrusion has been traced to the very Russian bankers who were funneling money to the Clintons paid the Clintons for their very valuable speaking abilities.

Continued below... The U.S. later charged Russian intelligence agent Igor Sushchin with hacking 500 million Yahoo email accounts. The initial hack occurred in 2014 and allowed his associates to access accounts into 2015 and 2016 by using forged cookies. Sushchin also worked for the Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital, which paid former President Bill Clinton $500,000 for a June 2010 speech in Moscow. A separate hack in 2013 compromised three billion accounts across multiple Yahoo properties, and the culprit is still unclear. “All Yahoo user accounts were affected by the August 2013 theft,” the company said in a statement. No wonder Democrats are so skittish about the Red Menace. All of this has come to light thanks, once again, to a Judicial Watch lawsuit. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton has issued a statement, saying in part: “After years of hard work in federal court, Judicial Watch has forced the State Department to finally allow Americans to see these public documents. That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law.” Is it possible that Hillary and Huma will finally face legal repercussions for their obviously illegal actions? ...I wouldn’t hold your breath, but I’m also willing to bet that they are, for the first time, getting nervous about the prospect.

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.