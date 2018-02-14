Latest on Florida High School Shooting

Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

By —— Bio and Archives--February 14, 2018

In September, a YouTube user named Nikolas Cruz left a comment on a video stating, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” The video’s creator alerted both the FBI and YouTube.

Last fall, a Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube vlogger noticed an alarming comment left on one of his videos. “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” said a user named Nikolas Cruz.

The YouTuber, 36-year-old Ben Bennight, alerted the FBI, emailing a screenshot of the comment to the bureau’s tips account as well as calling the Mississippi FBI field office. He also flagged the comment to YouTube, which removed it from the video.—More…

A suspected gunman has been arrested after opening fire on a Florida high school, leaving as many as seven dead and up to 50 injured.

The ‘heavily armed’ shooter, named by police sources to DailyMail.com as student Nicolas Cruz, 19, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, armed with what appears to be an assault rifle, and began shooting at just after 2pm.—More….



Nicolas Cruz, identified as Florida high school shooting suspect, reportedly showed warning signs

The suspected gunman arrested in connection with Wednesday’s shooting at a Florida high school was identified as Nicolas Cruz, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

Local media reported he was an 18-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, north of Miami. While some teachers said he demonstrated warning signs, Superintendent Robert Runcie said he was not aware of any specific warnings the school district had received regarding the shooter.

More…

Florida high school under lockdown after reports of shooter, victims, police say

A Florida high school is under lockdown and police are on the scene after reports of shots fired and potential victims, officials said Wednesday.

Coral Springs Police asked the public to avoid the area of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, saying it was an active scene.—More….

 

A gunman, named as Nicolas Cruz, 19, has been arrested after opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida


A suspected gunman has been arrested after opening fire on a Florida high school, leaving at least 50 injured.

The ‘heavily armed’ shooter, named as student Nicolas Cruz, 19, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, armed with what appears to be an assault rifle, and began shooting at just after 2pm.

Students barricaded themselves into their classrooms, while others were seen running out of the building with their hands in their air as police and SWAT teams swarmed the school. Those fleeing the school, in single file, each threw their backpack into a large pile and huddled together under trees across the street. —More…



