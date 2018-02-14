Latest on Florida High School Shooting

By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--February 14, 2018
The FBI Was Warned About A School Shooting Threat From A YouTube User Named Nikolas Cruz In September
In September, a YouTube user named Nikolas Cruz left a comment on a video stating, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” The video’s creator alerted both the FBI and YouTube.
Last fall, a Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube vlogger noticed an alarming comment left on one of his videos. “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” said a user named Nikolas Cruz.
The YouTuber, 36-year-old Ben Bennight, alerted the FBI, emailing a screenshot of the comment to the bureau’s tips account as well as calling the Mississippi FBI field office. He also flagged the comment to YouTube, which removed it from the video.—More…
A suspected gunman has been arrested after opening fire on a Florida high school, leaving as many as seven dead and up to 50 injured.
The ‘heavily armed’ shooter, named by police sources to DailyMail.com as student Nicolas Cruz, 19, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, armed with what appears to be an assault rifle, and began shooting at just after 2pm.—More….
The suspected gunman arrested in connection with Wednesday’s shooting at a Florida high school was identified as Nicolas Cruz, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.
Local media reported he was an 18-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, north of Miami. While some teachers said he demonstrated warning signs, Superintendent Robert Runcie said he was not aware of any specific warnings the school district had received regarding the shooter.
A Florida high school is under lockdown and police are on the scene after reports of shots fired and potential victims, officials said Wednesday.
Coral Springs Police asked the public to avoid the area of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, saying it was an active scene.—More….
"Everyone predicted it," a student said about the #Parkland shooting. pic.twitter.com/mbzBIw8iUa— Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) February 14, 2018
#BREAKING QUICK video of suspect being arrested by police @wsvn pic.twitter.com/f5wdtlP3jT— Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) February 14, 2018
#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018
A suspected gunman has been arrested after opening fire on a Florida high school, leaving at least 50 injured.
The ‘heavily armed’ shooter, named as student Nicolas Cruz, 19, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, armed with what appears to be an assault rifle, and began shooting at just after 2pm.
Students barricaded themselves into their classrooms, while others were seen running out of the building with their hands in their air as police and SWAT teams swarmed the school. Those fleeing the school, in single file, each threw their backpack into a large pile and huddled together under trees across the street. —More…
