Latest on Florida High School Shooting

The FBI Was Warned About A School Shooting Threat From A YouTube User Named Nikolas Cruz In September

In September, a YouTube user named Nikolas Cruz left a comment on a video stating, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” The video’s creator alerted both the FBI and YouTube.

Last fall, a Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube vlogger noticed an alarming comment left on one of his videos. “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” said a user named Nikolas Cruz.

The YouTuber, 36-year-old Ben Bennight, alerted the FBI, emailing a screenshot of the comment to the bureau’s tips account as well as calling the Mississippi FBI field office. He also flagged the comment to YouTube, which removed it from the video.—More…

A suspected gunman has been arrested after opening fire on a Florida high school, leaving as many as seven dead and up to 50 injured.

The ‘heavily armed’ shooter, named by police sources to DailyMail.com as student Nicolas Cruz, 19, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, armed with what appears to be an assault rifle, and began shooting at just after 2pm.—More….





