Nasty

Always-classy Pelosi: Funding CHIP for 6 years is just the cherry atop a sundae made of dog feces

If Democrats were interested in doing so, they could get on board with Republicans and fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for the next six years. However, they’ve decided that placating so-called “dreamers” is more important to them. So, they’re making a stand which places 800,000 DACA protectees above the needs of millions of young US citizens.

They claim they want a “clean” CHIP bill They claim they want a “clean” CHIP bill. They don’t. What they actually want is to tie every issue to illegal immigration. Every. Single. Issue. Nancy Pelosi has been at the forefront of this fight because people in her district have a tendency to attack her if she strays even an inch from the approved narrative. Ever since this debacle, Pelosi has been on a crusade to make sure DACA recipients know she has their back…

Way to keep it classy, Nancy We can only assume that’s why, during her press conference yesterday, she decided to take her usual inane rhetoric and ramp it up with some colorful imagery. Here’s Nancy Pelosi’s latest schtick - comparing Republican efforts to fund CHIP to the cherry atop a bowl of dog excrement. Trump is vulgar, but Democrats are always looking to elevate the discourse, right? Isn’t that the narrative? Way to keep it classy, Nancy.

