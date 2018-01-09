Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Opposition to “fascism” is increasingly in-vogue on college campuses, but many students still aren’t sure exactly what it is that they’re protesting against.

Antifa protesters struggle To define fascism

By —— Bio and Archives--January 9, 2018

Watch as anti-fascist protesters at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Palm Beach Florida struggle to come up with a definition for the term ‘Fascism’.

