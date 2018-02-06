Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Wow. Just horrifically disturbing: It wasn't really rape, because 'She was down with it'

Audio of Quentin Tarantino defending rapist Roman Polanksi is really, really, bad



I’m a big fan of pop culture. I love music & movies, have an extensive collection of both, and no, I don’t “boycott everything” based on politics. Just as I can’t imagine the misery of being a social justice warrior who’s always searching for reasons to be offended, I can’t imagine the misery of basing every one of my entertainment decisions around politics. Also, I’ve always liked Quentin Tarantino’s films. They’re violent, brutal, morally bankrupt, and exceptionally well-written and filmed. The 1, 2, 3, punch of Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Jackie Brown is, frankly, amazing. After that, things get a bit shakier. I loved Django Unchained, liked Inglorious Basterds, and thought Kill Bill 1&2 and Hateful Eight were a bit bloated, but interesting. I always found Tarantino himself more than a little creepy, but I could say that about any one of a thousand highly-skilled moviemakers.

Tarantino’s next project, which revolves around Charles Manson, Roman Polanksi, and the murder of Sharon Tate All of that said, I was absolutely not looking forward to Tarantino’s next project, which revolves around Charles Manson, Roman Polanksi, and the murder of Sharon Tate and her unborn child. The reason? I suspect I already know (if it still gets made) how it will play out. That’s because I remember hearing rumors about the following Howard Stern interview when it took place back in 2003. I’d never actually heard it, but I remember people talking about it. In it, Tarantino whitewashes the horrible facts of Roman Polanski’s life in such an egregious way that I wouldn’t be surprised if it ends his career. You can listen here.





I mean… “He didn’t rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape. He had sex with a minor. That’s not rape. To me, when you use the word rape, you’re talking about violence - throwing them down. It’s like one of the most violent crimes in the world. You can’t throw the word rape around. It’s like throwing the word ‘racist’ around. It doesn’t apply to everything people use it for. ...Look, she was down with it.” So, according to Tarantino, it was “just” the statutory rape of a thirteen-year-old. Apparently, that’s not “real rape,” because somehow he knows she wanted it - even though she was drunk, drugged, and was sodomized by Polanksi while she begged him to stop. That’s ...spectacularly disturbing. Also, Tarantino’s “European values” comment is ridiculous. A; This didn’t happen in Europe, and B: Even if it did, Polanski ran to France - a place where sex where sex with a child is also illegal.

Continued below... Like I said, I never heard this when it originally aired. I always assumed it was the usual Hollywood B.S. about how Polanski made a mistake, the victim has put it behind her, and the justice system should too. That’s bad - and wrong - enough, but it’s become the go-to movie industry position. ...Never did I expect Tarantino’s comments to be as bad as this. This should have ended him back in 2003. Now, coupled with the revelations about his treatment of his female stars, I wouldn’t be surprised if it not only derails the Manson movie, but the rest of his career as well.





Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.