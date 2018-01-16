Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Mika, Joe, Wolff, two Bannons, and Thunderdome!

Bannon to meet with House Intel Committee today. ...So, here’s Bill Murray



Today is an interesting day. Former chief strategist Steve Bannon is going to meet with the House Intel Committee, where he’ll answer questions about the whole “Russia” thing. That means that, at some point, we’re going to learn which version of Steve Bannon will survive its time in the Thunderdome. On one side you have alleged-conservative-at-all-costs Steve Bannon. He’s the guy who turned Breitbart into a propaganda outlet and supports Trump no matter what.

On the other side, you have burn-the-world-down-in-a-quest-for-revenge Steve Bannon. He’s the guy who got fired, accused Donald Trump Jr. of treason, walked that back, accused Paul Manafort of treason, and seems to be searching for a way to re-establish himself as a not-so-credible political voice. Two men enter, one man leaves. Here’s the lowdown, from ABC News: Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is expected to meet behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday, a congressional source and two sources close to Bannon tell ABC News. Bannon will field questions from congressional Russia investigators for the first time as he continues to face backlash for his comments in a controversial new book about the Trump White House by author Michael Wolff that has renewed questions about the president’s mental fitness and campaign activity. Bannon, who joined the Trump campaign in August of 2016, said the controversial June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and a Russian lawyer thought to have dirt on Hillary Clinton was “treasonous,” according to “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Since neither version of Bannon can be trusted, we should assume that whatever he says will be designed to set up Bannon’s future ambitions. I don’t know what those are, and I don’t want to know what those are, but “self-serving” seems to be the name of Bannon’s game lately. Liberals are certainly salivating over the possibility that he’s looking for revenge, but can anyone really trust anything this guy says anymore? Never mind, the “truth” doesn’t matter. If Bannon says anything that targets Trump, progressives will praise him as a prophet and treat his words as their new Gospel According To Steve. While we wait to hear what he has to say, why not check out this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. It was actually pretty amusing, and features a familiar face who makes a great Bannon - not to mention a lying Michael Wolff and a fantastically smarmy Mika and Joe.

