BREAKING: All of our lives are saved! The government is about to re-open!

Senators appeared optimistic they had the votes to end the government shutdown Monday after leaving meetings more confident about a compromise deal to allow Congress to pass a short-term funding bill.

I still like the joke. It’s certainly a better joke than the “shutdown” that never really was, and is already ending :

The chamber is expected to shortly vote to advance a stopgap bill to keep the government open through Feb. 8. “We will vote today to reopen the government,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Schumer said Democrats have received assurances that the Senate will take on immigration issues, such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. Earlier Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he intends to allow debate on immigration before Feb. 8. The Democratic leader said he was “confident” a bipartisan bill to protect hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children could win 60 votes.

I have no problem with new legislation to solve the problem of childhood arrivals. It’s a sticky issue for which there is no reasonable law on the books, and Congress has kicked the can on it for years because it was easier to just ignore the law than to pass a law that made sense.

But if Schumer gets the kind of law he wants, it will probably involve lack of enforcement action against all kinds of people we should be deporting. It would be a shame if McConnell rewarded Democrats for this stunt with something like that.

Anyway, I hope you enjoyed your shutdown, which didn’t even last a whole work day, and didn’t really shut anything down of significance anyway.