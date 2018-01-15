Chicken Stew

Directions:

Melt butter in a large cast-iron pot or heavy-bottomed casserole over medium-high heat.

Working in batches to avoid crowding the pot, add chicken and cook until well browned, 6–8 minutes per side.

Transfer chicken to a large plate and set aside.

Meanwhile, bring 4 cups water to a boil in a small pot over high heat. Reduce heat to low to keep water hot. Add celery, carrots, onions, vinegar, fines herbes, and bay leaf to pot with butter and rendered chicken fat, scraping any browned bits stuck to bottom of pot.

Season to taste with salt and pepper and cook until vegetables begin to soften, about 3 minutes.

Return chicken and any accumulated juices to pot, add enough hot water to just cover chicken (about 3 cups), and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until chicken is tender, about 1 hour.

Discard bay leaf.

Ingredients

• 4 tbsp. butter

• 4 lb. skinless chicken thighs

• 4 carrots, peeled, trimmed, and sliced

• 1 small yellow onion, peeled and sliced

• 4 ribs celery, sliced

• 1 tsp. fines herbs (a blend of parsley, chervil, tarragon and chives)

• Salt and pepper

• 1 bay leaf

• Water