Chris Matthews compares Trump’s kids to Uday and Qusay Hussein—Matthews is a clown

Uday is, by all accounts, a sadist and near psychopath, who seems to have been groomed for cruelty. He is said to have boasted to a childhood playmate that his father took him and his brother to prisons to witness torture and executions.

Uday heads the Iraqi National Olympic Committee and controls much of Iraq’s media. He reportedly has a private torture chamber, known as “the red room,” where the victims have included athletes who failed to perform up to expectations.

He also runs a paramilitary force called Saddam’s martyrs that is known for tearing the tongues out of Saddam’s alleged enemies.