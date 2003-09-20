Chris Matthews compares Trump’s kids to Uday and Qusay Hussein—Matthews is a clown

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--January 10, 2018
There are a thousand horror stories about Uday and Qusay Hussein - Saddam Hussein’s depraved, bloodthirsty, sons. Tales of rape, torture, and horrific abuse swirled around the monstrous duo until their deaths.
Uday is, by all accounts, a sadist and near psychopath, who seems to have been groomed for cruelty. He is said to have boasted to a childhood playmate that his father took him and his brother to prisons to witness torture and executions.
Uday heads the Iraqi National Olympic Committee and controls much of Iraq’s media. He reportedly has a private torture chamber, known as “the red room,” where the victims have included athletes who failed to perform up to expectations.
He also runs a paramilitary force called Saddam’s martyrs that is known for tearing the tongues out of Saddam’s alleged enemies.
...And of Qusay, they said:
Iraqi defectors say Qusay headed a special unit whose mission was to obstruct U.N. weapons inspectors, creating traffic jams and other diversions. Qusay also oversees the elite republican guard, and helps run the Mukhabarat, the Iraqi intelligence service that ruthlessly suppresses and tortures Saddam’s opponents and their families.
At various times, both were mentioned in connection with the infamous, and officially-denied, “shredder” - a plastics-recycling machine into which the disloyal were allegedly dropped as their families watched.
Whether or not “the shredder” was real is still a source of debate. What we do know is that at least one of Saddam’s children was so vile, so ruthless, and so depraved that even his horrific father saw his violent nature as a reason to declare him as an unfit heir. In fact, there are claims that Saddam himself wanted to assassinate Uday.
...and yet these are the two men to whom MSNBC’s embattled Chris Matthews regularly compares Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. His comments came most recently during an interview with the factually-challenged anti-Trump author Michael Wolff:
If you don’t like Kushner and Trump, that’s fine. But how twisted, how utterly detached from reality, how completely and totally devoid of anything approaching a conscience do you have to be to think this is comparison is funny - let alone accurate? These are mass-murderers who raped, tortured, and slaughtered hundreds if not thousands of people.
Lest you think this was a one-off “bad joke” comment, we can assure you it’s not. Back in March of 2017, Matthews spelled out the exact nature of the comparison. Apparently, it’s a joke-not-a-joke kind of thing.
“Do you think this bothers the country to have sort of a Romanov royal family running the place?” the “Hardball” host asked Politico’s Annie Karni during Monday night’s broadcast, The Blaze reported.
“Because let me just say, you know, we kid, I kid about everything, but Uday and Qusay working for Saddam Hussein: You couldn’t go to a restaurant and have eye contact with one of those guys without getting killed,” Mr. Matthews said.
“These people are really powerful,” he added. “Imagine getting into a fight, in the office, with Jared or Ivanka, they have enormous power, and they’re always going to be there.”
Hilarious, Chris.
MSNBC, don’t worry about firing this clown over his sexual harassment payout or his supposedly tyrannical management style. Fire him for his complete lack of perspective, honor, and decency.
If he thinks this is funny, he’s clearly graduated from buffoon to liability.
