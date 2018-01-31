Christian Leaders Ask Prime Minister to Withdraw Identity Test Canada Summer Jobs

For the first time in Canadian history, our government is forcing citizens to sign a document to bear witness of support for Liberal ideology to get a summer job.

The Canada Summer Jobs program provides over $200 million per year to fund some 70,000 students with seasonal employment. Just before Christmas, Prime Minister Trudeau changed the requirements for funding which now demands that applicants and employers sign a document to attest that they “support women’s reproductive rights, and the rights of gender-diverse and transgender Canadians.” No Bible believing Christian can sign such a document, therefore the result is clear, Christians need not apply. After much protest from faith leaders the Canadian Government expanded upon some of the details, but the demand to attest support for abortion and a multitude of genders remains.

Charles McVety says “It appears that our Prime Minister does not recognize that every Canadian must be treated equally before the law and receive equal benefit including opportunity for students to be employed under the CSJ program. Section 15 of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedom, says “1) Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law”.”

McVety goes on to say “Hundreds of Christian organizations and thousands of Christian students will lose funding for this year’s summer jobs. If the government is allowed to blatantly deny Christian students employment, it won’t be long until other Christians feel the threat of losing their jobs simply for believing what the Bible teaches. In fact, it has been reported that this prohibition has already expanded to other programs such as the Canada Service Corps, including the YMCA, and the Minister in charge, the Hon. Patty Hajdu, has suggested that this attestation requirement will be added to other funding programs.”