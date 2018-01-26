Chuck Schumer agrees with Pelosi. All those bonuses are ‘crumbs’

We’ve talked before about how, when a company gives you a thousand dollars it doesn’t have to give you, it’s insane to insult the gesture. A thousand dollars may not be life-changing money for the Democrat multimillionaires in Washington DC but, for most people, it’s a nice windfall. Previously, Nancy Pelosi showed us just how out of touch she was by referring to a grand as “pathetic.” According her, these “crumbs” are utterly “insignificant.”

I guess, when you’re in the top ten percent of the one percent, $1,000.00 is close to worthless. Why, there’s a good chance that, if you saw a thousand dollars lying on the sidewalk, you wouldn’t even pick it up. It’s just not worth your incredibly valuable time.

The rest of us? We can use an extra thousand dollars, thank you very much. In fact, it was tough to find anyone willing to back up Pelosi’s goofy claim.

Care to guess who came to her rescue? It’s none other than Chuck Schumer. America’s very own king of the failed DACA shutdowns.

He, like Pelosi, is outraged about the thousand-dollar crumbs the rabble is being forced to put in their meager little bank accounts.

Once again, I’d like to offer to take any “crumbs” that members of Congress do not want. I know carrying all that cash can be a burden for these elderly leftists, with their bad backs, and their gout, and their giant-wallet sciatica conditions. So, if they need a way to get rid of it, they can send it my way.

Unlike Schumer and Pelosi, I can think of plenty of good uses for an extra Cleveland.