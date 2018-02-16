Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

It illustrates the appalling depth to which the network is willing to go to attack Trump – by merchandising a child’s death to advance its political agenda

CNN exploits a mother’s grief



This morning, February 16, 2018, CNN sank to a new journalistic low by exploiting the grief of a mother mourning her slain Florida high school-age daughter.



Just after she’d spent two hours making funeral arrangements for Alyssa Alhadeff, the network handed Lori Alhadeff a microphone, and faced her toward their camera where she yelled at President Trump to “do something” to stop this from happening.



This is a new low for a news outlet on a mission to discredit the sitting President of the United States by, in this instance, implying that he was, by some willful inaction, complicit in the murder of the young girl.



It illustrates the appalling depth to which the network is willing to go to attack Trump – by merchandising a child’s death to advance its political agenda.



Has CNN no shame?

Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.