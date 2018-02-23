Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

CNN The Propaganda network: Also, the NRA is a lot like the KKK

CNN’s Van Jones: We shouldn’t have more guns in schools because teachers will shoot the black kids



Is there anyone out there who still takes CNN seriously? That’s not a rhetorical question. I’m honestly curious. I know a few people will occasionally take a stab at defending Jake Tapper, but even that’s getting tough lately. In the old days, sure. We all knew which way the network leaned, but they at least tried to hide it. There was some middling attempt to maintain an air of credibility. These days? These days things are different.

These days CNN isn’t even trying to hide its status as a propaganda network. If it toes the left-wing line, a CNN host, commentator, or analyst will repeat it. There’s no position too ridiculous - no diatribe too far beyond the pale. The case in point is Van Jones. The former 9/11 truther has been on a real tear in the wake of the Florida shooting. As usual, his comments employ his patented “I’m not saying this, I’m just telling you what ‘some people’ are saying” method. For example, Van Jones is not saying that the NRA is just like the KKK. He’s just telling you what some unspecified “young people” think. “You have a whole generation of young people who essentially see the NRA as their enemy. To them the NRA is like the KKK - it’s just some hostile force that is against them, that’s risking their lives.”





Remember, that’s not Jones talking, that’s “a whole generation of young people” talking. Jones employed the same tactic to suggest that arming teachers would end in African-American kids and Latino kids getting shot - because teachers are racists. “The positives are maybe somebody would use that gun well and stop an intruder. There are some real negatives as well. African-American and Latino kids already get treated fairly badly in schools as it is. They’re more likely to be seen as a threat. They’re more likely to be expelled, more likely to be suspended for the exact same behavior. ...So there is a concern that I think parents have, and you’ve heard now African-American educators coming out saying, ‘If you just start passing out guns in schools as they are, given some of the bias that’s there, you might wind up having those guns used against students in ways that are not good.”





Continued below... Again, Jones is totally not the guy suggesting this. Perish the thought. He’s just telling you what “some parents” think. Now, before you claim I’m calling Van Jones a liar, let me assure you that’s not the case. “Some people” say he is, but I would never do such a thing. If it was demanded of him, I’m sure Jones could probably produce scare up a couple of activist kids or parents to say exactly what he’s saying, but he’ll never have to. That’s because these opinions are the opinions of virtually everyone at his network. His superiors won’t question him, and he’ll never need to provide any sort of proof, because they agree with every word he says - it’s their narrative that he’s pushing. At least, that’s what a lot of “young people” say.

