Democrats launch year-long ‘assault’ designed to convince you that you don’t like keeping your money

That’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi mind game that Democrats are going to try to play over the next 11 months. They’ve decided to sail a hyperbolic course set by the likes of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and they’re putting millions of dollars into the effort. The Washington Post is calling it a “year-long assault on the tax cut package” and it begins right now.

You don’t really like keeping the money you earn. This isn’t the cash you were looking for. Someone who paid way more than you got a bigger break. You want us to raise your taxes.

It will also be a key part of a 2018 campaign by the #NotOnePenny coalition, formed by progressives to oppose the tax cut. Next year, the coalition will up its media buy from $5 million to $10 million, hold 100 days of anti-tax cut events, and rally on April 15 in Washington “against tax policy that further rigs the economy in favor of the wealthy.”

Basically, Dems are going to spend the next year shrieking about “corporate handouts” and “tax cuts for the rich.” It’s the exact same playbook they’ve been using for thirty years - division, jealousy, and class warfare.

Democrats, routed but unified against the tax bill, plan to make it the centerpiece of a midterm campaign — one that may play out in a growing economy where the worst predictions about the tax cuts fall flat. Republicans, who once hoped that Democrats would feel pressured to back the bill, now suggest that voters will learn that the Democrats misled them.

In just six seconds, the new ad from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee previews an attack that will have millions of dollars behind it in 2018.

We’ve already heard some of that from Nancy Pelosi, whose apocalyptic warnings of the taxmageddon end times have been so radically over the top that they’ve devolved into self-parody. Obviously, the left has become the undisputed champion of overplaying its hand, but are Democrats really going to follow Pelosi’s bat-crap crazy lead for an entire year?

Yes. It looks like they are. ...And they’re going to count on their media lapdogs to regurgitate all their lies, just as Rachel Maddow did last night.

However also in the WaPo is a separate piece titled “The tax bill is likely to become more popular after passage.” There, James Hohmann makes the point that the Democrat’s “assault” will be facing a wee bit of a problem. That is, it will need to convince 8 in 10 Americans that they don’t actually like keeping more of the money they earn.

—But here’s the truth: 8 in 10 Americans will pay lower taxes next year, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center’s analysis of the final bill. Only 5 percent of people will pay more next year. Mostly, those are folks who earn six figures and own expensive houses in places with high local taxes, such as New York and California.

This is the reality Democrats face. They’ll be screaming about the evils of the tax bill while people are noticing that the feds have confiscated less of their money. They’re going to have to try to convince 80% of the American people that they’d be better off if they had less money in their pockets.

Right now, polling says they can do it. However, polling once said Hillary had a 96% chance of being your next President. I’d be willing to bet that the WaPo’s second column is right. The more people get used to having more money - even if it’s less that conservatives would like them to have - the harder it will be for Democrats to sell them on the allegedly inequitable nature of the new tax code.