DHS Secretary Nielsen: Data shows 73 percent of U.S. terrorism convicts are foreign-born

Dickerson: But say of foreign nationals who are responsible for murders during the time period you’ve looked at here, how many foreign born nationals are responsible for terrorism deaths in America?

Nielsen: Terrorism deaths? I would have to get back to you. I think the number that we’re looking at, what we’ve used is a number that’s related to international terrorism-related charges. That could be a death abroad, that could be a death here, that could be an attack on a U.S. interest, abroad or here. But they’re all prosecuted in federal court. So that’s that 73 percent number that’s foreign born.

Dickerson: In the history of America in this period, what’s caused more mayhem, more deaths? People who are U.S. citizens who’ve been radicalized, or foreign-borns who’ve been radicalized?

Nielsen: I don’t believe I can give you that in an unclass level. But I would say we’re worried about both.

Dickerson: But isn’t it – isn’t it widely the case if it’s more U.S. citizens when you think of the Pulse nightclub shooting and San Bernardino and some of these other – these were U.S. citizens.

Nielsen: Some of them were naturalized, yes. Some of them were legal, permanent residents, yes.

Dickerson: Well, some were born in America.

Nielsen: And some were born in America.

Dickerson: So in those cases, when you’re born in America, that’s the – those are the people killing just more Americans than foreign born.

Nielsen: I’m not ready to commit to that – again, because we have a lot of ongoing investigations and a lot of plots that we’ve disrupted. But your point is right. We need to do more to prevent radicalization, the inspiration of terrorism in this country.