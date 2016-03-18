Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

So, was this exchange really about the F.B.I. senior leadership contemplating calling in Patrick Fitzgerald to help cover-up the lack of any real investigation into Hillary's email server?

Did Obama’s F.B.I. ask the Plamegate Prosecutor to help clear Hillary?

Several pages of their text messages are posted on The Blaze. Below is an excerpt from one of those pages wherein Strzok (INBOX) and Page (OUTBOX) discuss the possibility of Fitzgerald becoming involved in an undefined role. Notes: 2016-03-18, 11:31:26, Fri (Strzok): “Thought of the perfect person D can bounce this off of.” Who is “D,” and what is the content of the “this” to be bounced? 2016-03-18, 11:37:51, Fri (Strzok): In response to Page’s “Who?” Strzok wrote: “Pat…You gotta give me credit if we go with him…And delay briefing him on until I can get back and do it. Late next week or later.” What does “go with him” mean? What sort of “briefing” is contemplated? Might it have involved classified information? Fitzgerald is a private citizen, no longer employed by the U.S. Government. 2016-03-18, 11:38:49, Fri (Page): “We talked about him last night, not for this, but how great he is. He’s in private practice though, right? Suppose you could still bring him back. And yes, I’ll hold.” What is the “this” to which Page refers? And, bring Fitzgerald “back” under what relationship? Official? Un-official? On the books—off the books? 2016-03-18, 11:57:54, Fri (Strzok): “Yes, he’s at Skadden in Chicago. I haven’t talked to him for a year or two. Don’t forget that Dag [Deputy Attorney General] Comey appointed him as special counsel in the Plame matter, and that he was there for Comey’s investiture.” Former U.S Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, who served as Special Prosecutor in the Plamegate sage, now works in the Chicago office of the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. 2016-03-18, 11:58:33, Fri (Strzok): “I could work with him again…And damn we’d get sh*t DONE.” In what capacity could Strzok “work with” Fitzgerald? What “sh*t” was Strzok imagining getting “DONE.” And, when had Strzok worked before with Fitzgerald?

Obama/Lynch DoJ This exchange came 14 months before Robert Mueller was appointed Special Prosecutor in the Russia Investigation on May 17, 2017, and 8 months before Donald J. Trump was elected President. POLITICO, in a January 25, 2018 article entitled “Texts: FBI considered Patrick Fitzgerald as special prosecutor for Hillary Clinton emails,” suggested that, “While it appears from the messages {between Strzok and Page} that the idea of a special prosecutor was discussed at high-level FBI meetings, it is unclear whether the thought of naming Fitzgerald to that job was as widely discussed.” The title of the article makes an unsubstantiated claim. To posit that the Obama/Lynch DoJ would even consider appointing a special independent prosecutor to investigate Presidential Candidate Clinton 8 months before the General Election requires—quoting Hillary—“the willing suspension of disbelief.” So, was this exchange really about the F.B.I. senior leadership contemplating calling in Patrick Fitzgerald to help cover-up the lack of any real investigation into Hillary’s email server? And, was that call made, and then, perhaps, accepted?

Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.