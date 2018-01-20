Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

EU on the verge of collapse, and Germany a military fuster cluck, we have the makings of a situation that makes me thank God we have Donald J. Trump as Commander-in-Chief, and not Clinton or any other America hating, leftist Democrat

Distractions

Lots of encouraging information is surfacing recently that has got the Left very nervous. Devin Nunes, for instance, has what may be the Mother of All Incriminating Memos in his possession. While it hasn’t been released yet, it appears that the memo outlining the total corruption of the upper levels of the FBI, the Department of Justice, the DNC, H. R. Clinton et al., Obama and his administration, etcetera, etcetera, ad nauseam, is going to cause a real problem with our already over-crowded federal prisons. On the other hand, it should open up a great deal of useful office space in certain parts of D.C. and create a small boom in the orange jumpsuit market. The Ministry of Leftist Propaganda, aka, the mainstream media, is doing its best to ignore and obfuscate all this, but the story is nonetheless getting out.

Twitter, Facebook, and Google have been exposed for censoring conservatives, manipulating the results of web searches, and being the outrageously left-wing fascists It’s turning out, too, that what a lot of people already knew was going on, although not to the degree it is happening, Twitter, Facebook, and Google have been exposed for censoring conservatives, manipulating the results of web searches, and being the outrageously left-wing fascists that they are. In the meantime, our legally and duly elected President Donald J. Trump is in Davos, Switzerland, the belly of the globalist beast, and being treated a hell of a lot better by the globalists there than he gets treated, here, by the Democrats. It seems that a lot of the gazillionaire globalists like the idea that you can be a patriotic citizen of your own country and still do business with the rest of the world, and that world government isn’t necessary to do it. Mr. Trump may have started a trend that has nothing to do with leftist nonsense, and everything to do with improving everyone’s lives through capitalism and economic common sense. Unfortunately, while the delightful-to-watch collapse of the Leftist Monolith has been capturing our attention, events in the rest of the world haven’t been put on hold. And, unfortunately, some of them are likely to affect us in nasty ways down the road. Earlier this week, an article appeared in, of all places, the leftist propaganda rag, the Washington Post, outlining serious problems with the German military. You may remember that during NATO exercises a few years ago, the German army used broomsticks to simulate machine guns, due to a lack of the real thing. It turns out that the underfunding has continued and worsened to the point that they have no operational submarines, are using helicopters borrowed from private clubs because so many of theirs are in need of repairs, and only 95 functional battle tanks. This at a time of greatly increased Russian military activity. By the way, folks, Russia is estimated to have over 20,000 battle tanks, and their subs are cruising all over the place.

Erdogan sees himself as the new Sultan of a second Ottoman Empire T’would seem that leftist/hard-core-globalist Angela Merkel has not only screwed up the German economy and allowed the country to be overrun with expensive, violent, sexually predatory, “immigrant” Muslims, but she has allowed Europe’s mainstay NATO force to become a pathetic farce. Social Democrat commissioner Hans-Peter Bartels was quoted as saying the German military is “…not deployable for collective defense.” While Obama and the Democrats are no doubt painfully jealous, the rest of us should be gravely concerned. NATO, besides being overly – WAY overly – reliant on the United States for funding and doing the dirty work should a war actually break out, has developed some severe cracks that appear to about to widen into canyons. I refer, of course, to our supposed NATO “ally”, Turkey. The current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (if you can pronounce it correctly you win a week in Istanbul!), elected in 2014, has rather quickly revealed himself as a dictator, and a rabid supporter of jihadists and fundamentalist Islam. He has gone after the opposition Turkish press and jailed thousands of his political opponents. His latest slap in the face to freedom and human rights has been to send his army to invade Syria to genocidally annihilate our real ally, the Kurdish militias and the Kurdish people. His main objective is the city of Manbij, where we have some of our troops stationed. One doesn’t have to be a genius to understand the potential for severe unpleasantness this has. In addition, Erdogan has said he has no problem with sending his army as far east as Iraq. Hmmmm… It seems clear that Erdogan sees himself as the new Sultan of a second Ottoman Empire. Turkey has no business being in NATO, having nothing in common with the other members, and needs to be expelled, the sooner the better. With Europe overrun with “immigrants”, the vast majority Muslim males, of military age – can you say, “Fifth Column”? – the EU on the verge of collapse, and Germany a military fuster cluck, we have the makings of a situation that makes me thank God we have Donald J. Trump as Commander-in-Chief, and not Clinton or any other America hating, leftist Democrat. Stay tuned, folks…

The son of a German immigrant, I am an archaeologist by profession, with a BA from Metropolitan State College of Denver, and an MA from Leicester University, in England. Over the years, I have lived and worked all over the country, and traveled in Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. I sincerely believe in the old saying, “America, love it or leave it.”