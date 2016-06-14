Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

This alleged DNC hack served as the very beginning of the Russiagate coup that is slow walking the impeachment of President Trump

DNC Hack Wasn’t A Hack



President Trump tweeted, “I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said ‘It may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.’ The Russian ‘hoax’ was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. It never did!” Kim Dotcom has said, “Let me assure you, the DNC hack wasn’t even a hack. It was an insider with a memory stick. I know this because I know who did it and why. Special Counsel Mueller is not interested in my evidence. My lawyers wrote to him twice. He never replied.”

Dotcom’s assertion is backed up by an analysis done last year by a researcher who goes by the name Forensicator, who determined that the DNC files were copied at 22.6 MB/s- a speed virtually impossible to achieve from halfway around the world, much less over a local network - yet a speed typical of file transfers to a memory stick. The local transfer theory of course blows the Russian hacking narrative out of the water, lending credibility to the theory that the DNC “hack” was in fact an inside job, potentially implicating late DNC IT staffer, Seth Rich. John Podesta’s email was allegedly successfully “hacked” (he fell victim to a phishing scam) in March 2016, while the DNC reported suspicious activity (the suspected Seth Rich file transfer) in late April, 2016 according to the Washington Post. On May 18, 2017, Dotcom proposed that if Congress includes the Seth Rich investigation in their Russia probe, he would provide written testimony with evidence that Seth Rich was WikiLeaks’ source. And it isn’t just Kim Dotcom who has come to this realization. Patrick Lawrence has stated back in 2017 in the magazine Nation “There was no hack of the Democratic National Committee’s system on July 5 last year—not by the Russians, not by anyone else. Hard science now demonstrates it was a leak—a download executed locally with a memory key or a similarly portable data-storage device. In short, it was an inside job by someone with access to the DNC’s system. This casts serious doubt on the initial “hack,” as alleged, that led to the very consequential publication of a large store of documents on WikiLeaks last summer.”

Remember the DNC never allowed the FBI to examine their computers. Instead they hired a private company, Crowdstrike. Another thing to remember is that what the hack revealed was that Hillary had taken over the DNC and fixed the primary against poor Bernie. This was later corroborated by former Clinton supporter and DNC Chair, Donna Brazile. But instead of dealing with the substance of the emails as usual the Clinton Crime Family threw up a smoke screen that their media lapdogs helped propagate. Even Bernie helped out taking any discussion of the emails off the table during a debate at the height of the primary season. Hillary didn’t dispute the charges instead following the rules laid down by her philosophical guide, Saul Alinsky she misdirected and covered it up with the BIG lie, “The Russians did it.” This alleged DNC hack served as the very beginning of the Russiagate coup that is slow walking the impeachment of President Trump. It’s past time for every American citizen who truly wants to Make America Great Again to stand up and be counted. Contact your senators. Contact your representatives and let them know you want then to pull the plug on this baseless investigation. There are plenty of other things we could investigate. For instance: Benghazi

Fast and Furious

The Missing emails

Uranium One

The corruption at the IRS and the FBI under the Obama regime

Loretta Lynch and the tarmac sit-down with the Don of New York’s sixth crime family Instead of trying to hang the new sheriff in town let’s drain the swamp.

