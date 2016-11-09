Donald Trump Punishes America with Prosperity!

Satire—In another offensive policy move in his latest attempt to destroy the American nation, we can observe the results of the Donald Trump presidency once again, as this president punishes America. He offends us not only with his manners and presence, his competence and success, his pudgy hands, orange hair and his girth, but mostly by his health. He continues to oppress our long-suffering nation and the entire world and its innocent progressives with prosperity.

After he insulted and taunted America’s honest and legitimate media staffed by our heroic progressives who will not mislead anyone, Trump moved on with his unwelcome Tweets telling us that he will make America Great. As if America was not greater under his predecessor when prosperity did not insult our intelligence and ISIS ravaged Arabia.

In another mean Tweet, Trump taunted our media and our great stars once again, forcing us to abandon our “I’m With Her” posters and Lean FORWARD! slogans. We are NOT, biased! We do not take sides. And we are not politically motivated either!

We must now collectively conclude that an appropriate Democrat slogan must be written for the 2018 mid-term election season: MAKE AMERICA SMALL AGAIN and PROSPERITY SUCKS!

Imagine. America has a sick, mentally unstable and imminently-dying president, and the Republicans unfairly accused our president for life of being physically unfit for office.

In the video next you will see the cynical, malevolent, gruesome and evil effects of the Republican’s and Donald Trump’s relentless attacks on the working class, women, minorities, children, and the jobless and poor of America he is now forcing back to eating well.

Meanwhile, rest assured that Trump will continue to enrich himself and his billionaires at America’s expense while he ignores middle class America, while he puts our children’s future at risk, and while he continues to punish the working poor.

So tell us Dear Reader: Was that You Tube as good for you as that fateful 3 AM was for many of us November 8, 2016?