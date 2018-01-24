Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The Karmic Wheel

‘Dreamers’ mob Chuck Schumer’s home, chanting ‘If Chuck won’t let us dream, we won’t let him sleep’



Yesterday, we discussed the Harvard-Harris poll that showed the left has big problems when it comes to its stance on legal (let alone illegal) immigration. I argued that Democrats have made their party synonymous with illegal immigration and they have no way to walk that back. Their base is now 100% on board with what the DNC brass claims to support, and any time Dems try to escape their promises, the rage is obvious.

Take a look at what happened last night outside Chuck Schumer’s apartment…. It’s clear that years of verbal pandering have painted Democrats into a corner. If they moderate their stance on immigration to please moderates, they lose the base. If they cater to the base, they lose the moderates. How do we know they’ll lose the base? Take a look at what happened last night outside Chuck Schumer’s apartment…. If Chuck won’t let us Dream, we won’t let him sleep! Powerful chorus at @SenSchumer’s house demanding a clean #DreamActNow! @UNITEDWEDREAM @MaketheRoadNY pic.twitter.com/lPvR5Vqzn4 — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) January 23, 2018

Yep. That’s an outraged mob of pro-DACA protesters chanting “If Chuck won’t let us Dream, we won’t let him sleep!” There’s no word on whether they managed to keep him awake but, according to Fox News, the protest began at the Grand Army Plaza, then marched south to Schumer’s home. No wonder Schumer’s offer to fully fund the wall was yanked off the table so quickly. This is going to be a major issue for 2018 and 2020 Democrat candidates, particularly those clinging to life in red, or red-friendly, states. If they’re tied strongly to the illegal immigration issue it will hurt their chances. If they do anything to distance themselves, they’ll face the wrath of the faithful. Either way, they’ll be tap-dancing through a political minefield. We're at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, NY to let Sen. Chuck Schumer and Democrats know: 800,000 lives are on the line! We need a #DreamActNow! pic.twitter.com/Xy8fEEFsVB — Working Families Party (@WorkingFamilies) January 23, 2018

