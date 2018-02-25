Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Hated In Good CompanyHillary’s Accused “Misogynist” is Satan’s Public Enemy No. 1

Hillary’s Accused “Misogynist” is Satan’s Public Enemy No. 1



Way back when I was a hippie, all the pot and loud music couldn’t cloud the fact that the wrong side of any debate was usually the more dramatic, flowery presentation. The plentiful aesthetics, drugs, sex, music, movies, etc. of the 60s only proved to deaden everybody’s brains. Believe it or not, when LSD and marijuana first became popular, I was actually excited because I (like eventually even Elvis) thought that drugs could change the thinking that got us into wars and racism. I remember when my flower-child friends were no longer ‘turning on’ for love and deep discussion. They just started doing drugs to get high. All the dope became just a different form of entertainment - beyond alcohol. And I have since sadly watched most all the progeny from that generation dumb down and fight for conformity and nice feelings for their lives instead of thoughtful substance and sanity. Common sense is dead, in that it is no longer common.

“Racist, fascist, homophobe, xenophobe, islamophobe, sexist, moronic fatcat Nazi from hell!” While none of that is news, it helps me understand how the world can hate Donald Trump the way it does. It’s because our thinking has been flipped - without our noticing. Today, whatever news keeps us worried is what sells. When we are worried we feel like we are in control. In fact, the West is becoming more like the Middle East, in that we don’t seem to be happy unless we are beating our chests, screaming and embroiled in some controversy. Now it is controversy, and no longer conquest, that sustains us. We have been sold a bill of goods, as I have so many times said before, by professional politicians working in league with big-money media/entertainment. Seriously, the fat 60s softened most of our brains into believing whatever our great informer and babysitter, tv, had to tell us. But, why is Donald Trump the target of so much hatred? Oh, of course, I forgot! Our current president has entirely earned our contempt: He is a “racist, fascist, homophobe, xenophobe, islamophobe, sexist, moronic fatcat Nazi from hell!” Did I leave anything out? There are many good readers out there who will immediately volunteer whatever currently vogue hyperbole I may have missed. Hitler, by the way, to whom Trump is constantly compared, owned and used Germany’s press and radio to mold the attitudes of the nation he completely wrapped around his finger. Our “dictator”, Donald Trump, however, has about as much control over our media as he has hatred toward our nation’s Jewish population (who the anti-Semitic Hitler was determined to destroy) - or the ability to rein in ‘Antifa’ or the ‘Resist’ movement, for that matter. So, exactly how is he like der Führer? There is no comparison. Well we can and should compare him to Hitler, though, because he is, without question, a “racist, fascist, homophobe, xenophobe, islamophobe, sexist, moronic fatcat Nazi from hell!” Really? I defy any of my good readers to document how he is all or any of that nonsense. Don’t bother trying, because you cannot. But the press/media/entertainment is in someone’s control, most certainly. And the people controlling that loudest voice, for some reason, even take great exception when Herr Trump circumvents that group in tweeting his thoughts, candidly, without going through the filter of what the journalists and entertainers do with his words. In fact, the closer even any moron looks at the whole picture, it is quite obvious that our ‘Hitler’ controls NONE of the momentum that the lying Adolph had at his disposal. No, it is obvious that peoples’ hatred towards Donald Trump is logically nearly inexplicable. And the level of that hatred is likewise mysterious. Prior to his involvement in politics, most everybody thought the world of him. Since his election especially, however, the ridiculous behavior of people in expressing their complete disgust for Donald is just downright weird. People have made fools of themselves. People have actually injured themselves. Otherwise educated and successful businesspeople have ruined their careers in expressing hatred and even death threats toward him. Teachers, before all ages of pupils, have taken shots at him - figuratively and literally. A Secret Service official said she would not protect him. Most recently the father of a high school student who was slaughtered in a Broward County, Florida high school was brutally insulted for simply wearing a pro-Trump T-shirt. That’s beyond stupid. That’s ridiculous. It is malevolently vicious.

Being viciously anti-Trump is strangely popular amongst ratings-hungry celebrities as well as their simpleminded public Ah, but being viciously anti-Trump is strangely popular amongst ratings-hungry celebrities as well as their simpleminded public. And French novelist, Anatole France, is credited with minting a brilliantly simple fact ... “If fifty million people say a foolish thing, it is still a foolish thing.” I bring that up in also trying to remember when in history so many people have hated someone for all the wrong reasons? The moment I mention the first name that comes to my mind, many will scramble to say I am such a sycophant that I am holding Donald Trump up with ... well, Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is the perfect son of God and the Savior of the world. So, no, Donald Trump is nowhere near his stature. Nevertheless, I am careful to say that Donald Trump can be compared to Jesus, just as Martin Luther King or Joan of Arc, or Benjamin Netanyahu, for that matter. Like Jesus, saying and doing the things that will ruin the status quo of powerful rottenness will earn the wrath of whomever is most profiting from the status quo. And, in this instance, Donald Trump and all those people who gather with him are considered a threat to the machine that has worked so hard to keep a government-controlled status quo alive and healthy - what Donald Trump has called ‘the swamp’. And the people most threatened are currently showing us that they will do whatever it takes to remove him and the problems he presents. Period. As you will recall, Billy Clinton had schoolkids making crude jokes about cigars. He has been solidly accused of rape and various forms of molestation by females from coast to coast. He was questioned under oath about one of many dalliances, for crying out loud, and in his answer he actually tried to redefine the meaning of ‘having sex’! Barack Obama, on a hot microphone, promised performance in achieving undisclosed agendas to the Russian government. Hillary Clinton carried our top-secret files home to her duct-taped computer system, sold a fifth of our fissionable plutonium to Russia, and she and her husband appear to have more dead bodies following them in their career than Disney’s rendition of ‘Night On Bald Mountain.’ Have professional politicians or the liberal media, news and entertainment machine gone out of their way to vilify any of them? They don’t do that to friends. All the characters mentioned above have demonstrated breathtaking racism, advocated for the total walling of our borders, called people of all colors and creeds all sorts of names, been guilty of every sort of hypocrisy, prejudice and moral indiscretion. Let’s face it - the ‘new left’, besides now being the representative organ for every disgusting thing under the sun, has effectively campaigned and worked 24/7 for the demise of our Constitution and our nation as we know it. And they are most beloved to their anti-Trump constituency and of course the new, ultra-powerful, space-age, cyber-driven press/media/entertainment machine that perpetuates and propels ‘Trump hate’. And Donald Trump, that rascal, is universally worked over because he tweeted the word ‘covfefe’ (which we all know means ‘the plan is afoot!’). How stupid.

Continued below... The very real devil who wants to keep God out of our schools and off the minds of fallen mankind, cannot afford a Constitutionally governed, free United States of America to continue to exist Cutting to the chase, the bottom line - the simple truth of the matter - is this: The very real devil who wants to keep God out of our schools and off the minds of fallen mankind, cannot afford a Constitutionally governed, free United States of America to continue to exist. If the prince of darkness is ever going to silence God’s most powerful pulpit that naturally occurs in the liberty of His sons and daughters, and if he seriously intends to finally snare mankind, wholesale, into eternal judgment, then Donald Trump (who himself successfully worked the opportunities God gave all of us in our Constitution) must surely be shut down - before such thinking infects the world. And THAT is why satan, who has total mobility in the partnership he has forged between liberal media and professional politicians, is so very obviously gunning for Donald Trump. He knows that, IF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP REALLY DOES “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN”, THE DEVIL’S EVIL INTENTIONED PROGRESS WILL HAVE BEEN SET BACK LIGHT YEARS FROM SUCCESS. The battle is really heating up right now. And if my dear readers cannot see the closeness of our Lord’s return - through the fulfillment of His prophecies (Matthew 24, etc.) or by the terror now being waged against our peace by unbelievably wicked people whose hearts are frozen solid by sin, then perhaps another telltale sign can certainly be seen in the completely inordinate and unwarranted HATRED of a nonpolitician whose most noteworthy upset to date has been to keep all the promises he made before he was elected. Looking at it from the devil’s point of view, Donald Trump is most certainly ‘enemy number one’. And he is that because he is opening too many doors and turning on too many lights allowing the whole world to see way too much. But seeing things from God’s perspective and knowing that the Commandments of God share nothing in common with the fluctuating, invented, flimsy ‘morality’ of political correctness, we know that Donald Trump is not our enemy. Jesus said that a bad tree can’t produce good fruit. He also said that anyone doing good things in His name cannot soon thereafter curse Him. But most specifically in this context I am reminded of that prediction the Lord gave regarding the world’s view of the people who truly follow Him (and Adolf Hitler was not one of those. We could see that by his fruit.). He said this… (John 15:18-25)

“If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. “If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you. “Remember what I told you: ‘A servant is not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted me, they will persecute you also. If they obeyed my teaching, they will obey yours also. “They will treat you this way because of my name, for they do not know the One who sent me. “If I had not come and spoken to them, they would not be guilty of sin; but now they have no excuse for their sin. “Whoever hates me hates my Father as well. “If I had not done among them the works no one else did, they would not be guilty of sin. As it is, they have seen, and yet they have hated both me and my Father. “But this is to fulfill what is written in their Law: ‘They hated me without reason.’” Jesus there identifies the notable difference between Himself, His followers - and those who don’t know Him. As for me and my household, regardless of the costs, we will follow Him and those leaders who will truly give space for His will. And as a result of that allegiance and commitment we know that we will be hated - and for no real good reason.

Dave Merrick, Davemerrick.us is an internationally known and published artist whose works reach into the greatest diversity of audiences. Known primarily for his astoundingly lifelike portraiture, Merrick’s drawings and paintings grace the walls of an impressive array of well-known corporate and private clientele. Many of his published wildlife pieces have become some of America’s most popular animal imagery.

He has more original work in the Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame than any other artist. His wildlife and Southwestern-theme work is distributed internationally through Joan Cawley Galleries of Scottsdale AZ.