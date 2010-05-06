Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

How The Left Devalues American Citizenship



While being interviewed, I recalled two powerful incidents from many years ago when I sang at monthly Immigration Naturalization Citizenship ceremonies in Maryland. After the thousand or more citizenship applicants in the room took their Oath of Allegiance, the grand finale featured me singing my song, “Celebrate America”. It felt good knowing mine was the first song they heard as new American citizens. On one occasion from my seat on stage, I saw an elderly gentlemen in a wheelchair who looked to be around 100 years old. When it came time for him to take his Oath of Allegiance, a great grandchild on both sides of him raised him to his feet. One grandchild held the gentleman’s right hand into the air as he tearfully recited his oath. The elderly gentleman’s entire family, standing behind him, were crying.

Clearly, becoming an official U.S. citizen was extremely special to the elderly gentleman and his family. Becoming a U.S. citizen was obviously a major dream come true to every applicant. Every month, I witnessed the room erupting into cheers and applause with tears rolling down faces when the immigration officer from the podium congratulated the new American citizens. I cannot imagine these new Americans immediately running out to apply for welfare. I knew the new citizens in that room wanted to assimilate and help make our American family better; eager to pursue their individual American dreams. In his relentless effort to devalue what it means to be an American, Obama exempted citizenship applicants from a major part of the Oath of Allegiance. Applicants no longer have to pledge to defend our country. Each month, different performers were invited to open the citizenship ceremony by singing our National Anthem. On this particular occasion a trio of middle school students were invited to sing. When the students peeped through the curtain from back stage and saw a thousand people in the audience, they became petrified. The emcee introduced the students. Visibly shaking, the kids moved to the center stage microphone and began singing, “Oh say can you see…” Suddenly, they froze and stopped singing. I came from back stage and joined the kids. As best I can remember, I said, “Folks, these kids are a perfect example of what it means to be an American. They never performed for an audience this large. They are petrified. But rather than running away, they went for it. This is what we do here in America.” The audience went nuts with cheers and applause for the students. The audience, 3 students and I joined together singing our National Anthem. It was awesome! Not one person in that room took a knee protesting our National Anthem and country. Immigration officers sent me a letter of thanks. Obama doing everything is his power to devalue U.S. citizenship and lower the bar of how we behave as Americans truly saddened and infuriated me. By allowing tens of thousands of illegals to stroll across our border invading our country, in essence, Obama gave away U.S. citizenship. If it is free, it has no value.

While illegals are not official citizens, outrageously, they receive benefits unavailable to citizens free attorneys, college tuition, checks, abortions and more. Democrats and fake news media are working to guilt-trip Americans into gifting illegals the right to vote (some are already voting). So, illegals don’t desire or need no stinkin’ U.S. citizenship. Obama’s illegals have no desire to assimilate. As a matter of fact, arrogant illegals were highly offended when U.S. citizen students wore patriotic images to school on Mexican holidays; calling it insensitive and racist. Remarkably, American Leftists who resent our country agreed with the illegals. Democrats believe they can control every aspect of our lives for decades if they can replace proud, decent, hard working American voters with entitlement minded unskilled and uneducated deadbeats. Democrats fill their voters with class envy and hatred for anyone who has more than them. Democrats train their voters to believe personal failure is always the fault of someone else; particularly the fault of heterosexual white males. Democrat hate-filled zombies support government controlling everything; taking from achievers to redistribute to lazy losers. The Bible tells us to take care of widows, orphans and people who cannot take care of themselves. The Bible also says if a man does not work, he should not eat. Democrats celebrate men who will not work. Democrats know lazy losers will always vote for Democrats who promise to give them other peoples’ hard earned stuff. Rather than inspiring Americans to rise to a higher standard, Democrats thrive on lowering the bar disguised as “fairness”. This is why Democrats’ and fake news media’s vision for America turns my stomach. Imagine someone breaking into your home, getting food from your fringe, turning on the TV, sitting on your sofa and propping their feet up on your coffee table. Imagine local law enforcement and government calling you a racist hater for not welcoming your home invaders with open arms. Imagine government taxing the heck out of you to shower your home invaders with free stuff. This is the essence of the American Lefts’ immigration policy. Despicably, fake news media has convinced many of my fellow blacks that Trump saying he wants to make America great again is code for white supremacy. As a proud black American, I believe Trump desires to raise the bar back up regarding who we are and how we behave as Americans. And for that, I am extremely excited and grateful. Trump’s vision is in keeping with my song, “We Are Americans.”

Lloyd Marcus is the songwriter and vocalist of the American Tea Party Anthem. He currently serves as president of NAACPC (National Association for the Advancement of Conservative People of Color). Visit his website at LloydMarcus.com