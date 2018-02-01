John Kasich still thinks he’s a 2020 thing, demands more gun control - ban the ‘god-darned Ar-15’

Last week we heard the rumblings. John Kasich, the Governor who won’t go away, the man whose father was a mailman, was thinking about the many ways in which he could easily become President in 2020. Last year, he was ruling it out but now, thanks to what he calls dysfunction in the Trump White House, Kasich’s language has softened. It’s possible, however ridiculous, that he might be planning to primary Trump as a Republican, or abandon the party and run as an independent.

As Buzzfeed reported:

Sources close to Kasich’s political team have told BuzzFeed News in recent weeks that both options are in play. Deliberate or not, Kasich’s moves as the 2018 midterms approach reflect that. In Massachusetts, his still-active Kasich for America committee and Doug Preisse, one of his longtime advisers, have donated to Rick Green, who is seeking an open House seat as a Republican. In California, Kasich has encouraged Steve Poizner, who this week launched a campaign for state insurance commissioner as an independent.

“Sure,” you might say, “Kasich is probably deluded enough to think this could actually work. But he’ll never do it, will he?”

Normally, I’d agree, and at some point, I suspect the money-men will pull him into a room and tell him this is all a crazed fever-dream. Until then, however, he’s doing what he can to sound exactly like a candidate.

OK, fine…. That should read “he’s doing what he can to sound exactly like a candidate who’s working to alienate his base and ensure a quick defeat.”

Check out his recent gun control diatribe on CNN, via the smitten lefties at Mother Jones: