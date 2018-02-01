John Kasich still thinks he’s a 2020 thing, demands more gun control - ban the ‘god-darned Ar-15’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--February 19, 2018
Last week we heard the rumblings. John Kasich, the Governor who won’t go away, the man whose father was a mailman, was thinking about the many ways in which he could easily become President in 2020. Last year, he was ruling it out but now, thanks to what he calls dysfunction in the Trump White House, Kasich’s language has softened. It’s possible, however ridiculous, that he might be planning to primary Trump as a Republican, or abandon the party and run as an independent.
Sources close to Kasich’s political team have told BuzzFeed News in recent weeks that both options are in play. Deliberate or not, Kasich’s moves as the 2018 midterms approach reflect that. In Massachusetts, his still-active Kasich for America committee and Doug Preisse, one of his longtime advisers, have donated to Rick Green, who is seeking an open House seat as a Republican. In California, Kasich has encouraged Steve Poizner, who this week launched a campaign for state insurance commissioner as an independent.
“Sure,” you might say, “Kasich is probably deluded enough to think this could actually work. But he’ll never do it, will he?”
Normally, I’d agree, and at some point, I suspect the money-men will pull him into a room and tell him this is all a crazed fever-dream. Until then, however, he’s doing what he can to sound exactly like a candidate.
OK, fine…. That should read “he’s doing what he can to sound exactly like a candidate who’s working to alienate his base and ensure a quick defeat.”
Check out his recent gun control diatribe on CNN, via the smitten lefties at Mother Jones:
“I think the Congress is totally dysfunctional. I’ve never seen anything like it. They just can’t seem to get anything done.” Kasich also faulted Congress for inaction on immigration and for blowing “a hole in the deficit,” saying lawmakers only come together to “take money out of our kids’ piggy banks.” But Kasich, a former Fox News host and member of Congress, saved his strongest rhetoric for the gun issue. He suggested he would favor expanding background check laws to cover private gun sales; banning so-called bump stocks that make semi-automatic weapons fire bullets faster; and outlawing assault weapons like the AR-15 that was reportedly used in the Florida massacre.
“Common sense guns laws make sense,” Kasich said.
...Kasich recounted a conversation he said he had with an unnamed gun collector. “Would you feel as though your Second Amendment rights would be eroded because you couldn’t buy a God-darned AR-15?” Kasich said he asked the man. Parkland suspect Nikolas Cruz is believed to have used an AR-15, a popular semi-automatic rifle used many mass shootings.
In case you haven’t been paying attention, the left-wing politisphere went absolutely bonkers over that. A prominent Republican has finally seen the light on gun control, and he’s a guy who might primary Trump! Oh frabjous day!
We hate to rain on their parade, but….
A: Kasich, despite what you might hear from CNN, isn’t particularly “prominent.” His biggest moments in 2016 came from fawning over debate moderators and a rumored (but nonexistent) alliance with Ted Cruz. Most of the time, he languished well behind virtually the entire field.
B: While his gun control stance might play to Dems and the media talking heads he loves to court, it won’t play to the GOP base.
As I always say: No base, no win.
