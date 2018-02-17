Macdonald-Laurier Institute draws big crowd for discussion on Canada-U.S. relations

The Macdonald-Laurier Institute picked a hot topic of conversation – the future of Canada-US relations – for its annual dinner held Tuesday at the Canadian War Museum.
Attendance was up by 50 per cent this year as 330 people from business, politics and policy, and public service were all ears to what new U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft and others had to say about trade relations between our two countries.
American President Donald Trump’s shifting attitude toward the North American Free-Trade Agreement has created anxiety for Canadian firms that do business on both sides of the border.—More…
Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.
Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban. -- Follow these instructions on registering: