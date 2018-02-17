Macdonald-Laurier Institute draws big crowd for discussion on Canada-U.S. relations

From left, Veso Sobot with U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, Yvonne Huang with New Jersey-based Formosa Plastics, Congressman Pete Sessions and Craft’s husband, Joe Craft, at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute dinner, held at the Canadian War Museum on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Photo by Caroline Phillips



The Macdonald-Laurier Institute picked a hot topic of conversation – the future of Canada-US relations – for its annual dinner held Tuesday at the Canadian War Museum.

Attendance was up by 50 per cent this year as 330 people from business, politics and policy, and public service were all ears to what new U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft and others had to say about trade relations between our two countries.

American President Donald Trump’s shifting attitude toward the North American Free-Trade Agreement has created anxiety for Canadian firms that do business on both sides of the border.—More…