Bernie Sanders is still talking

Man who promised tax increase for every single American says GOP tax bill doesn’t go far enough



Bernie Sanders has repeatedly promise to raise taxes on every single working American. That’s how he plans to pay for all the “free” things he wants to the government to dole out. You remember, stuff like “free” college tuition and “free” health care. Anyone who tries to argue with Senator Sanders is shot down by his crackpot base. You’re supposed to ignore the unarguable facts that none of this is actually free, and that there’s no way to cover the costs through tax hikes, because Bernie’s fans like to say the word “free” a lot, and “utopia,” and “You’re going to love it,” and “shut up.” A couple of weeks ago, Bernie promised that - if and when Democrats retake congress - he and his pals would do what they could to undo the GOP’s big tax win. At the bare minimum, he wants corporations to pay more (which means individuals would pay more for everything they buy) and he still wants to tax the bejeezus out of the rich. However, suddenly, Bernie has turned into a taxation hawk, at least where the middle class is concerned.

He doesn’t care much for the GOP’s tax reform because - get this - it doesn’t go far enough. Asked if cutting taxes on the middle class was a good thing, Bernie replied: “Yeah. That is a very good thing. And that’s why we should’ve made the tax cuts for the middle class permanent.” Bernie then prattled on about his usual list of socialist bugaboos. All the standard catchphrases were involved, but allow me just to say… “Huh?” He wants permanent cuts? This is the guy who, for years, has been arguing that everyone should be paying more so he can dole out the “freebies.” Now, suddenly, he wants permanent tax relief for the middle class? He hasn’t given up on his plan for “free” healthcare and college, which he already can’t figure out how to pay for, and now he’s going to do it while exempting the middle class from his infamous across-the-board tax hikes? Didn’t he and his congressional cronies just spend months telling us that tax cuts would kill us all? Isn’t cutting taxes the apocalypse foretold by the prophet Pelosi? If Bernie really believes one word of his inane boilerplate, shouldn’t he be arguing that tax cuts - any tax cuts - are destructive Tiny Tim killers that should be gone before they drag us back into the stone age? Psssst….. The fact that he’s not doing that speaks volumes about what a huge win the GOP just scored. .@jaketapper: “Next year, 91% of middle income Americans will receive a tax cut. Isn’t that a good thing?”@BernieSanders: “Yeah, it is a very good thing. And that’s why we should’ve made the tax cuts for the middle class permanent” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/ei8xTHGo1E — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 24, 2017

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

