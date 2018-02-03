Man with concealed pistol saves cop in yet another case of that thing liberals say ‘never happens’

So, in case you need an example that covers precisely that point, allow us to present Derek Meyer. He’s a “good guy with a gun” who rescued a police officer with, you guessed it, his concealed pistol. It seems a guy named Paul Douglas Anderson was spotted climbing into a charity’s donation bin and was trying to steal whatever was inside. A police officer ordered him to climb out, and that’s when things got ugly.

From Fox 13

Springville Police said that officer asked Anderson multiple times to remove his hands from his pockets, for fear he had a weapon. When Anderson finally removed his hands, he used them to punch the officer in the face.

Police said he kept punching repeatedly until a passerby stopped to help.

Derek Meyer said he was driving north on Main Street when he spotted the police lights. He said when he looked over he saw Anderson punching the police officer.

Surprised at what he was seeing, Meyer said he made a U-turn and pulled up behind the police car, intending to help.

Meyer has a pistol and concealed-carry permit. He said he trains regularly and has thought before about times in which he would need to use his weapon.