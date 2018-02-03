Man with concealed pistol saves cop in yet another case of that thing liberals say ‘never happens’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--February 5, 2018
If you’ve paid any attention to the gun control debate, you know the argument. Conservatives say the 2nd Amendment guarantees your right to bear arms so that you can defend yourself, your property, your family and other innocents against attacks from criminals or your own government. Democrats look at them like they’re idiots and say something along the lines of “well, then why aren’t there any examples of ‘good guys with guns’ stopping crimes?”
The conservative then points out that there are thousands of examples, and the Democrat changes the subject or moves the goal posts. In an apparent post-60’s about face, they argue that only their former boogeymen - police officers and military members - should have firearms.
So, in case you need an example that covers precisely that point, allow us to present Derek Meyer. He’s a “good guy with a gun” who rescued a police officer with, you guessed it, his concealed pistol. It seems a guy named Paul Douglas Anderson was spotted climbing into a charity’s donation bin and was trying to steal whatever was inside. A police officer ordered him to climb out, and that’s when things got ugly.
Springville Police said that officer asked Anderson multiple times to remove his hands from his pockets, for fear he had a weapon. When Anderson finally removed his hands, he used them to punch the officer in the face.
Police said he kept punching repeatedly until a passerby stopped to help.
Derek Meyer said he was driving north on Main Street when he spotted the police lights. He said when he looked over he saw Anderson punching the police officer.
Surprised at what he was seeing, Meyer said he made a U-turn and pulled up behind the police car, intending to help.
Meyer has a pistol and concealed-carry permit. He said he trains regularly and has thought before about times in which he would need to use his weapon.
“I carry a gun to protect me and those around me, but primarily I carry a gun to protect my family first and foremost,” Meyer said. “Outside of that, if I were to use my gun to protect anyone it would be law enforcement or military personnel.”
He told Fox 13 he got out of his car, drew his weapon and pointed it at Anderson, yelling at him to get off the officer and stop assaulting him.
The attacker fled, was found hiding under a truck roughly twenty minutes later, and was arrested. Springville police are praising Meyer for his intervention.
Corporal Cory Waters with Springville Police said Meyer’s quick, careful action made a huge difference.
“Had he not been in the right place at the right time, who knows what would have happened,” Waters said. “But he definitely stopped the attack from continuing and becoming much worse. He might have even saved either one of their lives. It could have gone really bad, even for the suspect.”
All of this is, of course, impossible. It simply must be a lie. We have it on good authority that such things “never happen.”
