Manitobans oppose carbon taxes - survey

“Premier Brian Pallister continues to ignore an obvious fact: Manitobans don’t want a carbon tax,” said Todd MacKay, Prairie Director for the CTF. “Premier Pallister’s carbon tax will cost Manitobans $260 million every year, but there’s no evidence that it will actually impact global climate change and Manitobans simply don’t support the scheme.”

WINNIPEG, MB: An Insightrix Research survey commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) shows that 50 per cent of Manitobans oppose a carbon tax and only 31 per cent are in favour.

From Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, Insightrix Research asked 603 Manitobans the following question: Do you support or oppose a carbon tax in Manitoba? Results are as follows:

Strongly opposed – 30.2 per cent;

Somewhat opposed – 19.7 per cent;

Somewhat support – 22.5 per cent;

Strongly support – 8.7 per cent; and,

Not sure – 18.9 per cent.

“Even though the province has spent months pitching a carbon tax with press releases and advertising campaigns, Manitobans aren’t buying the spin,” said MacKay. “The government promised a referendum on all major tax increases. A carbon tax is clearly a major tax increase. Manitobans deserve to have a say on a carbon tax and it’s clear they would say no.”

Insightrix cross tabulated Manitobans’ political affiliations with their views on carbon taxes and an overwhelming 76 per cent of people who would vote for the Progressive Conservative Party today oppose a carbon tax.

“Premier Pallister has utterly failed to convince his own supporters that a carbon tax is a good idea,” said MacKay. “Saskatchewan and New Brunswick are rejecting a carbon tax. Premier Pallister should listen to Manitobans and reject a carbon tax as well.”

To see a detailed breakdown of the Insightrix Research survey, click HERE.