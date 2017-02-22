Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Maxine, and her family members, who are actually becoming rich on the backs of American taxpayers

Maxine’s Troubled Waters

“You’re one of 700,000,” Waters replied, referring to the number of constituents she has. The constituent wanted to complain to Waters about her treatment of President Trump. “I can’t stand him,” Waters said, cutting her off. “He’s the most horrible man I’ve ever seen in my life.” “I love my president,” the woman replied. “I’m glad you do,” Waters said. When the woman wanted to know why Waters wouldn’t also represent her views in Washington, Waters said, “Your president is a dishonorable, lying man,” adding that he “lies every day.” Water said Trump is “in bed” with Putin and the Kremlin and “the oligarchs.” “They’re going to take us down!” she declared. When the constituent compared Trump’s words to Bill Clinton’s actions, Waters snapped, “I don’t care about Clinton! Listen, I’m going to work every day until I get him impeached.” “I’m going to work every day to make sure that he isn’t impeached and that you’re impeached,” the constituent said. “You can’t impeach a member of Congress!” Waters shot back. “No, you cannot impeach a woman of Congress,” she said again before her staff escorted her away from the woman.

Candance Camper (her campaign website has been taken down), who I have met numerous times, is a lovely young black woman with a lot of spunk, desire, and constitutional knowledge. However, her funding is low, and her name recognition is virtually zero. When it comes to a congressional race, especially against someone like Maxine Waters, a bare minimum of $500,000 is needed (and really, more than a million dollars) if you want to stand a chance. Which leaves us with the two front-runners: Omar Navarro and Edwin Duterte - both of whom I have met a couple of times, and have drilled extensively regarding their positions. On the surface, Omar Navarro comes across as a great candidate. Alex Jones has shouted from the treetops for him. Navarro is the electoral veteran, so to speak, since he went head to head with Waters during the last election in 2016. He learned a lot, and in many ways he learned what not to do. He has raised more money than last time, but also, unfortunately for Navarro, he has managed to come up with a whole new list of what not to do. For example, he called one potential constituent a “wetback” in a heated series of Facebook messages. It also turns out that Omar Navarro is on probation until March for a criminal conviction stemming from his use of an electronic tracking device he attached to his wife’s car. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Orange County and was sentenced in September 2016 to a day in jail and 18 months probation, and ordered to take an anger management course. When confronted by the Daily Breeze about his criminal conviction: He initially said there are “a lot of Omar Navarros,” implying that perhaps someone with the same name was convicted of the charge. Then he said the incident that led to the criminal charge occurred “years ago,” rather than last year. Finally, he acknowledged the misdemeanor conviction, but at first blamed the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the media for “fake news” before finally admitting it was his own doing.

Continued below... The trustworthy meter has bottomed out on Navarro, in my opinion. His unfortunate language and inability to be forthcoming has been getting picked up by the press, and the voters. While he is raising more money than two years ago, and he has had some great media coverage and support, his campaign is looking like it is about as effective as it was last time - and last time he garnered only 23.9% of the vote. Edwin Duterte is the candidate who received the Los Angeles County Republican Party endorsement, and it turns out he is also the more savvy politician than his GOP colleagues. While very conservative, he strategically molds his message to appeal to voters who may not normally be willing to hear what a Republican may have to say. The Democrats outnumber the Republicans with a 59% advantage. While conservative messaging works when crafted properly, the way to reach the voters is to appeal first to the issues they are most interested in - and that is something Duterte has found a way to do. In fact, Duterte is closing the gap on Waters, gathering 44% support in a recent poll to 50% for Waters (remember, she normally wins with greater than 70% of the vote). The question is, is Edwin Duterte’s campaign able to close the gap more? Has his name become more recognizable? How strong is the ground game? As we well know, in the end the only poll that truly matters is the one on election day.

Douglas V. Gibbs of Political Pistachio Conservative News and Commentary, has been featured on “Hannity” and “Fox and Friends” on Fox News Channel, and other television shows and networks. Doug is a Radio Host on KMET 1490-AM on Saturdays with his Constitution Radio program, as well as a longtime podcaster, conservative political activist, writer and commentator. Doug can be reached at douglasvgibbs [at] yahoo.com or constitutionspeaker [at] yahoo.com.