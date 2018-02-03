McCain & Pelosi trash memo as ‘bogus, ‘not based on fact,’ ‘doing Putin’s job for him’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--February 3, 2018
As you know, John McCain has his own ties to the infamous Steele dossier, so it’s probably not too surprising that he’s less than thrilled about the release of the Nunes memo. However, he might have gone a little further than you’d expect with his objections. If releasing the document is a case of forcing federal transparency, federal transparency is now, somehow, “Vladimir Putin’s” job.
According to a statement from the AZ Senator (and reported by the Huffington Post) releasing the memo “only Putin’s” interest:
“In 2016, the Russian government engaged in an elaborate plot to interfere in an American election and undermine our democracy,” McCain said. “Russia employed the same tactics it has used to influence elections around the world, from France and Germany to Ukraine, Montenegro and beyond.”
McCain said Russia’s interference has, at best, sown political discord and succeeded in “dividing us from each other.” Attacking the intelligence community is not how to fix the discord, he said.
Ahead of its impending releases, the FBI took the extraordinary step of issuing a public statement to express its “grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”
“The latest attacks against the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests ? no party’s, no President’s, only Putin’s.”
“The American people deserve to know all the facts surrounding Russia’s ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy, which is why Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation must proceed unimpeded.
Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the lens of politics and manufacturing political sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin’s job for him.”
Now, I’ve read the Nunes memo. You can too. It’s at the bottom of this very page. If anyone can explain to me how holding the FBI and DOJ accountable for its actions is “doing Putin’s job for him,” I’m all ears. ...But I won’t hold my breath.
A secretive bureaucracy that manipulates intel as it hides its secrets is the Putin dream. Dragging it out into the light is anything but. It’s interesting that McCain is so worried about the memo’s release. It’s also telling that the HuffPo’s article was immediately tweeted by none other than Donna Brazille:
Sen. John McCain On Nunes Memo Release: 'We Are Doing Putin's Job For Him' https://t.co/420TD6ibw3— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) February 2, 2018
Our very favorite Democrat Representative, a cognitively-challenged woman who speaks almost exclusively in hyperbolic lies, is Nancy Pelosi. She’s sure the memo is completely “bogus” and “not based in fact.” It’s not really even worth your time. ...So, how does that square with her simultaneous claim that releasing this nothingburger would be destructive because it contains such incredibly sensitive classified material? And since when does Pelosi care about leaks? ...And, again, what specifically does it contain that will do all this irreparable damage?
.@NancyPelosi: "It's a bogus memo. It's not based on fact." pic.twitter.com/NVwUWW6K5Z— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 2, 2018
She released a statement moments ago that indicates she’s noticed, embraced, and employed McCain’s idiotic Putin angle….
Pelosi: “Trump has surrendered his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief by releasing highly classified and distorted intelligence. By not protecting intelligence sources and methods, he just sent his friend Putin a bouquet.” pic.twitter.com/phxrhSgTKc— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 2, 2018
“The memo” - which apparently is super-scary - appears below.
Nunes Memo by CNBC.com on Scribd
