Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Accuracy? What's that? RUN IT!

Media Matters doesn’t know the difference between the NRA and FDR’s National Recovery Administration



When it comes to the letters NRA, the left is like a rage-fueled bull, pawing the dirt, desperately wanting to attack the red cape. All their will is fixed on the idea that, at some point, they’ll get their opening. Then, they charge - horns down - into their attack. The problem is, the letters “N.R.A.” have at least two meanings.

I’m having a bit of Deja vu, because I’m sure I’ve written this piece before. I’m 100% positive that I’ve discussed the liberals’ inability to discern the National Rifle Association from the National Recovery Administration at least twice in the past. I searched through the archives, but couldn’t find those pieces. Still, I know they’re out there. Over and over again, the “progressives” have proven that they can’t tell the difference between an FDR program and a 2nd Amendment rights organization. ...Because they’re simply too eager to be bothered with due diligence. The latest left-wing outfit to fall victim to their own fervor is none other than Media Matters. The group which says it’s goal is to “correct misinformation in the media” is one of the most prominent lefty outfits in the country. It’s also guilty - on a regular basis - of spreading misinformation. Today, they blessed us with this tweet: (We added Old Logo on right == for space purposes)

Media Matters doesn’t know the difference between the NRA and the National Recovery Administration As you can see, that’s the re-purposed logo of the National Recovery Administration, not the modern day NRA. Media Matters doesn’t know the difference between the NRA and the National Recovery Administration ....Yes, they got hammered for the mistake. So, without any sort of clarification, they deleted the post, then re-upped it with a new picture. Sorry, media matters. The internet is forever. ...And it will still be there the next time you decide to put your ignorance on display. The NRA has remade itself into a pro-Trump propaganda outlet https://t.co/LsvhFAogAY pic.twitter.com/VD1HYDRhV7 — Media Matters (@mmfa) December 26, 2017

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.