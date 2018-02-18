More than 80 Ontario high schools show improvement in math, despite worrying trend province-wide

TORONTO —Despite recent headlines about disappointing math scores in province-wide testing across Ontario, some secondary schools are bucking the trend, according to the Fraser Institute’s annual Report Card on Ontario’s Secondary Schools, 2018 released today.

This year’s report card finds that 37 high schools in Ontario have shown statistically significant improvement over the last four years in Grade 9 academic math and 47 schools have improved in applied math.

“If struggling schools want to improve math results, they can find out what works for improving schools and, wherever possible, adopt these proven methods,” said Peter Cowley, director of school performance studies at the Fraser Institute.

Crucially, the improving schools are located across Ontario—in both urban and rural areas—and serve different types of communities and students.

For example, the fastest-improving school in academic math is Stayner Collegiate Institute near Collingwood, which improved its average score from 2.0 to 2.8 out of 4. The fastest improver in applied math is C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute in Toronto’s Jane and Finch area, which improved its score from 1.8 in 2013 to 3.2 (out of four) in 2017.

Likewise, schools as far north as Kapuskasing and Sioux Lookout have improved in math, as have schools in Windsor, Welland, rural communities outside of Ottawa, and in downtown Toronto.

Moreover, some schools serving large numbers of special needs students have also shown statistically significant improvement in math. For example Geraldton Composite High School in northern Ontario is one of the top 10 fastest improvers in academic math even though 52 per cent of its students have special needs.