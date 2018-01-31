MSNBC outraged that Trump would mention Otto Warmbier’s death - ‘He wants a war with North Korea!’

During last night’s State of the Union address, President Trump spent considerable time telling the story of Otto Warmbier. He’s the American student who was arrested in North Korea, was imprisoned and tortured, then died from his injuries upon his return to the United States. His parents were in the audience last night.

Over at MSNBC, reaction was one of stunned vitriol. How on Earth could President Trump dare tell Warmbier’s story? Why would he do such a thing? Doesn’t he know that - when fascist regimes imprison, torture, and murder Americans - he’s supposed to ignore it and let it happen?

There can only be one reason to include Warmbier’s family in the address. “Because he wants a war with North Korea!”

Ummmm…..

A: You’re already in a war with North Korea. It’s been ongoing since the 1950’s. Yes, the Korean War has been locked in a Mexican-standoff style cease-fire for six decades, but it never officially ended.

B: The pudgy little psycho who runs North Korea has nukes in part thanks to Bill Clinton’s “Agreed Framework” and he’s been lobbing missiles at our allies for years now. This most recent situation has been slowly coming to a boil during the tenures of at least four Presidents. The fact that Clinton, Bush, and Obama did virtually nothing to stop it is not Donald Trump’s fault.

C: Perhaps most disturbing is the implication that we’re “not supposed to talk about” cases like Otto Warmbier’s. If anything, the opposite is true. We should talk MORE about them, and people should demand that their government do something about them. Sweeping the Warmbiers under the rug - as Chris Matthews and Rachel Maddow would prefer - does nothing but embolden the planet’s worst actors.

