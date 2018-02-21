Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Brutal

Nancy Pelosi receives a blast of instant karma as her class warfare rhetoric blows up in her face

By —— Bio and Archives--February 21, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Nancy Pelosi receives a blast of instant karma as her class warfare rhetoric blows up in her face
Whenever Pelosi appears in public, you can count on two things.  She’ll pander to illegals, and she’ll play the “1% card.” She’s practically built a political empire by exploiting the jealousy of her left-wing base. Pelosi’s basic argument is the same as all liberals: If someone has more than you, they’ve gotten it by keeping you down.

There’s just one problem with that. If you’re like 99.9% of the American people, Nancy Pelosi has more than you.

Yesterday, her narrative went up in flames when she said:

“This about the United States of America, about our children’s future. And again, it can’t possibly be a statement of value for us to talk about, as Martin Luther King said, God really didn’t intend … never intended one group of people to live in superfluous inordinate wealth while others live in abject, deadening poverty.”

This is one of Pelosi’s standard canards.  She loves to pretend that she’s completely in touch with the “little people” She tells them she fully sympathizes with their plight, understands their struggles, demands their loyalty, and then retires to her San Francisco mansion or her Napa Valley vineyard.

Someone in the audience pointed this out by shouting: “How much are you worth, Nancy?”

...But Nancy would have none of it.  While her class warfare rhetoric is all well and good when she needs to gin up some votes, she has no intention of letting you point out which side of the supposed divide she’s on.  Nancy fired back:

“No, we’re not talking about that. I’m a mother of five, I can speak louder than anybody.”


In other words, “I tell you about the evil rich people. Don’t you dare try to tell me.”



Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: