Nancy Pelosi receives a blast of instant karma as her class warfare rhetoric blows up in her face

There’s just one problem with that. If you’re like 99.9% of the American people, Nancy Pelosi has more than you.

Whenever Pelosi appears in public, you can count on two things. She’ll pander to illegals, and she’ll play the “1% card.” She’s practically built a political empire by exploiting the jealousy of her left-wing base. Pelosi’s basic argument is the same as all liberals: If someone has more than you, they’ve gotten it by keeping you down.

Yesterday, her narrative went up in flames when she said:

“This about the United States of America, about our children’s future. And again, it can’t possibly be a statement of value for us to talk about, as Martin Luther King said, God really didn’t intend … never intended one group of people to live in superfluous inordinate wealth while others live in abject, deadening poverty.”

This is one of Pelosi’s standard canards. She loves to pretend that she’s completely in touch with the “little people” She tells them she fully sympathizes with their plight, understands their struggles, demands their loyalty, and then retires to her San Francisco mansion or her Napa Valley vineyard.

Someone in the audience pointed this out by shouting: “How much are you worth, Nancy?”

...But Nancy would have none of it. While her class warfare rhetoric is all well and good when she needs to gin up some votes, she has no intention of letting you point out which side of the supposed divide she’s on. Nancy fired back:

“No, we’re not talking about that. I’m a mother of five, I can speak louder than anybody.”



In other words, “I tell you about the evil rich people. Don’t you dare try to tell me.”





