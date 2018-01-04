Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Good Lord

NBC News ‘analysis’ hits maximum stupid: Y’know, Trump doesn’t have a ‘physical button’ for nukes

By —— Bio and Archives--January 4, 2018

NBC News 'analysis' hits maximum stupid: Y'know, Trump doesn't really have a 'physical button' for those nukes
I wanted to write something about this, but I don’t know where to start.

I’m just…I don’t know. I mean, how do you not get that “The Button” is a metaphor? What “analysis” is needed?  Are there really people out there who think the President has a big red button on his desk that launches all the missiles?

Apparently, according to NBC News, we’re all supposed to believe that this tweet was literal:

Thank God NBC is here to dispel us of these notions

If the peacock network is to be believed, Trump meant he had an actual, physical, button that is larger and deadlier than the one in North Korea. We know this, because they’ve done the “analysis.”

Are we really supposed to pretend that the President was “lying” when he said he had a button, and that it was deadlier than Kim Jong Un’s button? Seriously?

It seems that we are.

Thank God NBC is here to dispell us of these notions.

 

