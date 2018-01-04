NBC News ‘analysis’ hits maximum stupid: Y’know, Trump doesn’t have a ‘physical button’ for nukes

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--January 4, 2018
I wanted to write something about this, but I don’t know where to start.
I’m just…I don’t know. I mean, how do you not get that “The Button” is a metaphor? What “analysis” is needed? Are there really people out there who think the President has a big red button on his desk that launches all the missiles?
Apparently, according to NBC News, we’re all supposed to believe that this tweet was literal:
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
If the peacock network is to be believed, Trump meant he had an actual, physical, button that is larger and deadlier than the one in North Korea. We know this, because they’ve done the “analysis.”
Are we really supposed to pretend that the President was “lying” when he said he had a button, and that it was deadlier than Kim Jong Un’s button? Seriously?
It seems that we are.
Thank God NBC is here to dispell us of these notions.
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.