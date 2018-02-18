NBC rewards Adam Rippon for his fight with Pence by hiring him for remainder of Olympics

But if you hate the same people NBC hates, it will get you a job, and fast :

I guess that statement comes with an important qualifier. You don’t have to be respectful to the vice president of the United States, who has tried his best to be kind and supportive to you only to have you refuse to even talk to the man.

He also is one of a few U.S. athletes who said they will not go to the White House for a post-Olympic celebration hosted by President Trump.

Rippon, who said he was bullied and teased as a boy growing up in Scranton, Pa., came out publicly as being gay in an October 2015 story in Skating magazine. He often talks about how he hopes his story can help others, especially young people who might be struggling with their sexuality.

Always outspoken, Rippon made news in mid-January when he criticized Vice President Pence in a story in USA TODAY. When Pence fired back little more than an hour after the story appeared online, Rippon’s profile was on the rise.

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon, the openly gay Olympic team bronze medalist who has become one of the best-known names at these Games, has been hired by NBC to work as a correspondent during the remainder of the Olympics, NBC spokesman Greg Hughes told USA TODAY Sports Sunday evening.

Here’s Rippon explaining how he’s respectful and treats people the way he would want to be treated, which will come as a surprise to Mike Pence:

I’m not really much of an Olympics fan, so if I’m wrong about this please chime in and correct me. But when was the last time the network television the Olympics immediately hired an athlete from those same Olympics and put him or her on the air to work as an analyst before his or her own Olympics were even over? An athlete who didn’t even win a medal? An athlete who had never worked on TV?

And is Rippon being put on the air to do analysis of figure skating routines? Or is he going on the air to be a “gay rights ambassador” and to attack the Trump Administration?

Remember, Mike Pence did not attack Rippon. He didn’t say a word about him until Rippon publicly objected to Pence leading the U.S. Olympic delegation to South Korea. And Pence’s response was the epitome of class and kindness, expressing support for Rippon in his Olympic dreams and offering to sit down and talk with him. Rippon completely rejected that offer, while continuing to claim that he treats others with respect.

Anyone who’s paying attention can figure out that the only reason Rippon got this TV gig is that he picked a political fight with the same people NBC detests. I’ll assume NBC had already hired figure skating analysts who were more than capable of covering every round of the Olympics, and they didn’t need to add another. But they wanted to add to Rippon’s noteriety and promote his stardom, and the best way to do that was to put him on the air.

Enjoy the Olympics. I’ll keep my focus on spring training.