Insanity and collusion

New Dem hot take: Russian election ‘meddling’ is just like Pearl Harbor!



Years ago, it was widely suspected that Dem-friendly media personalities were coordinating their narrative across multiple networks, shows, and publications. They swore they weren’t, claiming that they were just doing the Lord’s work by delivering honest, hard-hitting journalism. Conservatives didn’t by that line. It simply seemed too weird that, suddenly, they’d all start saying the same things, at the same time, on the same day.

It seems that a handful of Russian internet trolls and a measly $1.2 million in funding is pretty much the same thing as the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Then, the “JournList” scandal broke, and conservatives knew they’d been right all along. JournoList was a google group created by Ezra Klein where over 400 left-leaning reporters, hosts, and so-called thinkers organized messaging and discussed news narratives. It was shut down after being outed, and others (including “Cabalist”) rose to take its place. I have no way to prove it, but I suspect one of these forums has been working overtime to spread a particular narrative this week. It’s a ridiculous position, but it’s emerging everywhere you look - TV, print, and straight from the mouths of politicians themselves. It seems that a handful of Russian internet trolls and a measly $1.2 million in funding is pretty much the same thing as the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Yes, that’s really what they’re saying. My favorite thing that happened on TV today was @brianstelter fretting that a Fox News person would spin that @ktumulty compared Russian election interference to Pearl Harbor…



after she compared Russian election interference to Pearl Harbor. pic.twitter.com/bJDDxSPqCX — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 18, 2018

Continued below... If this line was being spread by just one hyperbolic talking head on a CNN panel, I probably wouldn’t think much of it. Except that’s not the case. It’s all over the place.





The WH response to a foreign attack is to go after their fellow Americans instead of the hostile foreign power that attacked us. This may be unprecedented. FDR didn't attack GOP after Pearl Harbor. https://t.co/IsQe4Dko8j — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) February 17, 2018 The Russians committed an act of war against our democracy. If Trump were President on Dec. 7, 1941: “Japan started building aircraft carriers long before I became President, and they haven’t attacked any of my resort properties. What we should really be focused on is Wilkie” — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 18, 2018 My latest: Imagine how history would have judged Franklin D. Roosevelt in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, if he had taken to the radio airwaves to declare that Tokyo was “laughing their asses off.” https://t.co/soxtUzU3GN — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 18, 2018 Remember: We know Russia didn’t change a single vote once it was cast. We also know the red menace didn’t “hack” Hillary into being the worst, most stilted, candidate in modern history. ...And we know that the Soviet Bear didn’t keep her from campaigning in the Midwest. In fact, no one has ever been able to provide a single shred of evidence that Russian trolling changed a single voter’s mind. But, in the lockstep mind of the left-wing brain trust, funding a few Facebook ads and a couple of manipulated Bernie rallies is the same thing as an aerial sneak attack that killed 2,403 people, injured 1,178 more, and took a devastating toll on the American Pacific Fleet. No wonder the media machine “colludes” to peddle its narratives. No sane person wants to be the only guy saying something this incredibly stupid.

